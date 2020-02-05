Star Wars: Astronomers marvel at the confrontation between the stars, which creates a beautiful picture

Stars who have companions are not always friendly to them, as shown by a confrontation of stars observed by astronomers.

They examined the HD101584 binary system with the Atacama Large Millimeter / Submillimeter Array of telescopes in Chile to find out what happened.

They found that the stars collided violently. And that gives a nice picture.

The main star in the system swelled as it burned out its hydrogen stores and became a red giant, one of the last stages of star evolution before the star dies and becomes a white dwarf. Typical for red giants, the star swelled far beyond its original size and overtook the other star with less mass.

But the little star struck in response instead of withering. It spiraled toward the core of the Red Giant. The collision was averted, but the aggressive movement was enough to make the red giant lose its outer layers of gas. These layers dispersed and the star’s core was exposed.

A study of the system was recently published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

“The HD101584 star system is special in that this ‘death process’ was prematurely and dramatically stopped when a nearby low-mass companion star was enveloped by the giant,” said Hans Olofsson, lead author of the study at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden.

The end result of the star battle created a breathtaking nebula consisting of expelled material and rings of gas layers in different colors.

The experience of such an event provides a better understanding of the development of our sun.

“We can currently describe the processes of death that are common to many sun-like stars, but we cannot explain why or how they happen,” said Sofia Ramstedt, co-author of Uppsala University in Sweden. “HD101584 gives us important clues to solving this puzzle, since it is currently in a short transition phase between better-studied stages of evolution. With detailed images of the surroundings of HD101584, we can make the connection between the giant star that was before and the outstanding remnant that will soon be. “

With future telescopes, astronomers can take a closer look at the stars and find out more about them. At the moment the pair of stars is too far away from us and the stars are too close to learn more.

,