Star Wars Sequence from Leslye Headland in Development at Disney+

Assortment is reporting that a new Star Wars sequence is in development at Disney+ from Russian Doll co-creator and showrunner Leslye Headland.

Plot details are currently being held less than wraps, but the outlet notes that the collection will be a female-centric display that takes position in a diverse portion of the Star Wars timeline than other initiatives.

Headland will generate and serve as showrunner on the collection, which is at the moment staffing.

Aside from the Emmy nominated Russian Doll, two-time Emmy nominee Headland’s credits also consist of serving as writer and director on the 7 Fatal Plays series as properly as the 2014 remake of About Final Evening and crafting/directing Sleeping with Other People today. Her tv credits involve Terriers, Blunt Chat, SMILF, and Black Monday. Headland is currently underneath an in general deal at Fox 21 Television Studios.

The information follows the new announcement that The Mandalorian has already started growth on Period 3. Other Star Wars collection in the works involve the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection starring Ewan McGregor as very well as the Cassian Andor Rogue A person prequel collection starring Diego Luna.

