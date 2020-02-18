Star Wars: The Clone Wars clip: The cavalry has arrived

A couple of days ahead of the very-expected premiere of the seventh and final year of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+ and Lucasfilm have debuted a new clip exhibiting the cavalry has arrived in the form of Clone Force 99, also known as The Bad Batch. The clip can be viewed in the participant beneath!

From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of The Mandalorian, the last period of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will carry on the storylines introduced in the authentic collection, discovering the occasions foremost up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The 12-episode year will characteristic the voices of Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Made by George Lucas, the display very first aired in 2008 and turned an entry level into Star Wars for an whole generation, adhering to enthusiast-favorites like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Padmé Amidala, while introducing big new people like Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. It turned a multi-Emmy winner and is now regarded as necessary Star Wars.

Even though The Clone Wars will be getting its epic summary this calendar year, it seems it will not be the conclude for the animated Star Wars universe as SWNN has also disclosed that a sequel collection to Rebels is at present in progress to choose up the tale of Ahsoka from the sequence finale and could premiere as early as this yr.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is set to debut on February 21 on Disney+.

