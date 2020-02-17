[star-wars:-the-clone-wars-trailer:-fulfill-clone-drive-ninety-nine,-aka-the-negative-batch]

Star Wars: The Clone Wars trailer: Satisfy Clone Power 99, AKA The Terrible Batch

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have debuted a new trailer for the seventh and remaining season of the acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars introducing audiences to Clone Power 99, also acknowledged as The Poor Batch. The teaser can be viewed in the participant under!

From Dave Filoni, director and government producer of The Mandalorian, the last period of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will continue on the storylines launched in the authentic collection, discovering the gatherings foremost up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The 12-episode season will aspect the voices of Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Established by George Lucas, the show 1st aired in 2008 and grew to become an entry level into Star Wars for an entire era, following enthusiast-favorites like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Padmé Amidala, though introducing major new characters like Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. It turned a multi-Emmy winner and is now regarded as important Star Wars.

Even even though The Clone Wars will be acquiring its epic conclusion this yr, it appears it will not be the close for the animated Star Wars universe as SWNN has also discovered that a sequel collection to Rebels is now in growth to choose up the story of Ahsoka from the collection finale and could premiere as early as this calendar year.

