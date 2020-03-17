Star Wars: The Clone Wars Tv set Spot: Ahsoka Tano Returns!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Tv location: Ahsoka Tano returns!

Disney+ has debuted a new Television set spot for the seventh and final year of Star Wars: The Clone Wars which options the return of legendary padawan turned Rebel Alliance spymaster Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein). The motion-packed teaser can be seen in the player underneath!

From Dave Filoni, director and govt producer of The Mandalorian, the remaining year of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will continue the storylines launched in the first sequence, exploring the gatherings top up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

The 12-episode period will attribute the voices of Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker, Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano, Dee Bradley Baker as Captain Rex and the clone troopers, James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Sam Witwer as Maul.

Made by George Lucas, the demonstrate 1st aired in 2008 and grew to become an entry position into Star Wars for an total generation, adhering to admirer-favorites like Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Padmé Amidala, though introducing important new people like Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano and Captain Rex. It grew to become a multi-Emmy winner and is now regarded as essential Star Wars.

Even while The Clone Wars will be acquiring its epic conclusion this 12 months, it appears it won’t be the stop for the animated Star Wars universe as SWNN has also uncovered that a sequel sequence to Rebels is now in enhancement to decide up the tale of Ahsoka from the sequence finale and could premiere as early as this 12 months.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is presently airing weekly on Disney+.