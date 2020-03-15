Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker electronic version drops early!

The Dwelling of Mouse has shocked audiences picking to remain residence all through the coronavirus outbreak by releasing the electronic edition of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with all of its particular features, currently throughout many platforms ahead of its original March 17 launch date!

Purchase your digital copy of Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker in this article!

Associated: Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker Bloopers Tease a Solid of Goofs

After extra than a thirty day period considering that Star Wars: The Increase of Skywalker had designed its premiere in December, director J.J. Abrams’ epic summary to the Skywalker saga has currently acquired additional than $1 billion at the globally box business and has not too long ago obtained a few Oscar nominations such as Very best Primary Score, Very best Visible Consequences and Finest Seem Editing.

Returning cast associates for The Rise of Skywalker include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd. Joining the forged are Naomi Ackie (Medical professional Who), Richard E. Grant (Logan), Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings), and Keri Russell (The Us residents), who will also be joined by veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his function as Lando Calrissian. The position of Leia Organa is the moment yet again performed by Carrie Fisher, making use of formerly unreleased footage shot for Star Wars: The Power Awakens.

In addition to directing, J.J. Abrams co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Terrio (Argo, Justice League). Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Abrams will develop, with Callum Greene and Jason McGatlin executive generating. Composer John Williams, who has scored every single chapter in the Star Wars saga since 1977’s A New Hope, will return to a galaxy considerably, considerably absent with Rise of Skywalker.

Relevant: Damon Lindelof Interested in Carrying out an MCU or Star Wars Project

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is accessible for digital acquire now and can be picked up on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on March 31!