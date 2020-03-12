Starbucks announces plans for modified functions because of to coronavirus

Dining places increase meals basic safety tactics amid Coronavirus pandemic
Downtown Plant Metropolis will get fresh new search for spring
Farnell Middle College closes for 48 hours about coronavirus fears
Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-working day travel ban on Europe
Highway Rants: No ideal on crimson on Henderson
STORM Team 8 FORECAST: Warm and dry extend of weather conditions proceeds
Evan Coronavirus Cure Hernando Singh
Office environment at 55 and over neighborhood in Pinellas Park ‘exposed’ to coronavirus
University of South Florida coronavirus: Face-to-facial area courses transfer on-line commencing March 23
Coronavirus in Florida: Lawmakers frustrated with deficiency of facts
Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus: Whole interview