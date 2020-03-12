Starbucks Considering Limited, Mobile and Drive-Thru Only

Breaking News

Starbucks – a place millions of Americans rely on for free wireless like coffee – is now considering shutting down its in-store operations due to coronavirus.

CEO of Starbucks Kevin Johnson A letter was written to customers training on how it plans to cope with the spread of coronavirus – and said they “could tailor the store experience by limiting sit-ups to improving social mobility, given the scenario. mobile-only for selection through the Starbucks App or delivery through The Uber Eats, or in some cases only Drive Thru is open. “

The coffee giant says that as a last resort it could close the store together “if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners.”

These are the steps in addition to additional cleaning and cleaning methods for its thousands of stores. For the record, Starbucks says that regular operations across the United States and Canada are continuing, and will revolutionize operations conducted both in the community and through the store.

Starbucks to choose from take extreme steps no wonder … considering the NBA, MLS, NHL, MLB and a slew of other corporations discontinue routine operations during the health crisis.

Like we told you … America’s largest restaurant chain remains open, for now, but around new cleaning steps.