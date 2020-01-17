Starbucks, home of the $ 4 latte, is moving to underserved areas

DETROIT (AP) – Starbucks has to prove that the company has more to offer than just selling $ 4 to rich people.

The Seattle-based coffee giant, which has a reputation for being a socially responsible company, announced on Thursday that it is expanding its efforts to create more coffee shops and more jobs in poor areas.

Starbucks plans to open or redesign 85 stores in rural and urban communities in the United States by 2025. Each store will employ local staff, including construction teams and artists, and have community event spaces. The company will also work with local United Way chapters to develop programs in each store, including: B. Training courses for young people and mentoring.

The number of community stores Starbucks has opened since the program was announced in 2015 will increase to 100.

“All of these programs aim to be targeted and profitable,” said John Kelly, executive vice president of public affairs and social impact at Starbucks.

Starbucks opened its first community store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016, two years after the riots in which a white policeman shot an unarmed black 18-year-old. Since then, 13 additional locations have been added, including stores in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans and Jonesboro, Georgia. Another will open this spring in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Starbucks estimates that the stores have created more than 300 jobs.

The project could help the company overcome ongoing distrust in some communities after the turmoil that broke out in 2018 when two black men waiting to meet someone at a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested for not ordering anything. Starbucks responded to the incident by requesting biased racial training in its 8,000 company stores.

Kelly said the stores reflect Starbucks’ core beliefs in responsible capitalism. The coffee shops are profitable and have the same menu as the regular Starbucks stores.

Prices vary, but not much. According to the Starbucks app, a large coconut milk latte in Ferguson costs $ 4.95. Six miles away, a Starbucks in University City charges $ 5.25 for the same drink. A large coffee in Jonesboro costs $ 2.25. A Starbucks in downtown Atlanta is $ 2.45.

“This is not a charity. These are successful businesses, ”said Kelly, acknowledging the neighbors’ skepticism. “We defy many stereotypes and are proud of it.”

The Starbucks in Jonesboro is on a busy street with shopping centers and numerous chain restaurants. Business on Thursday afternoon was good, about a dozen customers were in the house, and cars were constantly pouring through the passage.

A man walking past the store, calling his name Leroy Z, said he was glad Starbucks offered locals another choice for a coffee besides the city’s fast food restaurants. But he was skeptical of how much Starbucks cares about the community and how much the business will support the local economy.

“You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t think you could make money,” he said. “You are here because this is a major burden for Atlanta.”

In 2016, Starbucks opened a community store in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. a Whole Foods was opened nearby the following year. But across the busy intersection is an old, abandoned building.

Princess Thomas, 60, lives in Englewood and visits the Kusanya Cafe, a non-profit café in the neighborhood. When it’s closed, she goes to the Starbucks a mile away.

Thomas said she appreciates Starbucks hiring residents, but hopes that his support for the community goes beyond lip service.

“Many people in this area have had their benefits cut. They cannot afford to feed their families. So if you say you’re doing something for the community, what can you do for these people instead of just seeing them as customers? “, She said.

Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute studying economic development, said he had visited Starbucks’ community stores in Chicago and Baltimore and they seemed to be providing a service – and especially jobs – that these neighborhoods would not otherwise have.

“I can’t think of a retailer, especially one who is more discretionary, higher quality, and willing to venture into neighborhoods and markets with less purchasing power,” said Theodos. “Starbucks usually shows up when a neighborhood has the purchasing power to support it.”

He also praised Starbuck’s plan to set up common areas in the shops, as there are often not many places to get together in low-income neighborhoods.

However, he believes the impact will be limited. A Starbucks store won’t beautify a neighborhood, he said.

The program is unusual for a large chain. Starbucks has one advantage: unlike McDonald’s, which relies on franchisees, Starbucks has its own US stores and can open them wherever they want.

Panera Bread opened a couple of pay cafés in 2010, but all are closed. They weren’t profitable.

Starbucks said that most of the 85 stores will be new, while some will be existing stores that have been remodeled. The company will take several factors into account, including youth unemployment and low household income to decide where to build them, and prioritize economically disadvantaged areas.

In New Orleans, around 20 people ate, drank and worked on Thursday on the computer of the Starbucks Community Store, which is near an empty clothing store. A sign behind the counter read: “This shop stands for this community” and “Local contractors / local partners / Local love”.

Starbucks is already offering online college classes without tuition and grants to those who come up with ideas to support their communities. In 1998, it worked with former NBA star Magic Johnson to open shops in urban areas, but some fought and closed. Starbucks said it learned from experience.

Thomas Shinick, an economics professor at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, said he’d prefer to see manufacturing companies or business schools open up businesses in crisis areas so that young people learn skills that go beyond the service industry.

“We no longer need coffee cups,” he said.