Starbucks is committed to reducing its carbon footprint

Starbucks announced this week that it is committed to significantly reducing its carbon footprint, pursuing some key issues to eliminate waste levies and water use. The commitment was announced on the company’s website Tuesday in a series of blog posts describing exactly what the coffee giant intends to do and how it plans to do so.

The company’s commitment to focus on sustainability will focus on three aspects of its business that it recognizes can be improved, though it has already implemented changes to each of them. Starbucks will focus on improving its sustainability efforts in the way it produces its coffee, where it gets the energy used to run its business and how much waste it returns to land on its products.

Starbucks has compiled a long list of things it is committed to doing from now on, but some of the key points from its announcement are that it will focus on helping sustainable and ethical businesses around the world run their businesses, reducing of the environmental impact of brown farming.

The company is also committed to investing more in sustainable energy resources. It has already invested more than $ 75 million in renewables to power its stores around the world, but Starbucks plans to supply at least 50% of its energy from local, sustainable methods in 2020.

In addition, the company will invest in packaging that will reduce its waste or eliminate it completely with things like cups and paper products that are recyclable or compostable. The company is also committed to phasing out plastic straws by the end of the year, having applied the straw-free lid (it’s a sippy cup) for cold drinks in recent years.

Starbucks is committed to sustainability.

“Today, more than ever, the world needs a leading role in environmental sustainability,” company CEO Kevin Johnson said in a statement. “We agree with the consensus of scientific experts who note that without drastic action by everyone – governments, companies and all of us as individuals – adapting the impacts of climate change on the future will be much more difficult and costly, our supply chains, our business and, most importantly, the lives of all involved, including coffee farmers, our suppliers, Starbucks partners, our customers and every community we serve. “

You can read the analysis of how Starbucks plans to reduce carbon footprint in the new decade on its website here.