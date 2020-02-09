Starbucks launches #WhatsYourName in New North England. Bringing Patrons to a LGBTQ + Day in the Life

Earlier this month, Starbucks launched a new ad in the UK, highlighting the struggles a transsexual newborn may face as they transition.

The ad focuses on a young adult referred to as “Jemma”. However, you can see from the discomfort on their face that they do not want to be called by that name.

From the post office and doctor, their father is repeatedly referred to by their birth name, also known as their dead name. Until they order a drink in the coffee chain, they ask for their name and eventually use their preferred name: “James”. Then this gives a smile to James’s face.

The importance of advertising reflects what it means to show acceptance and what one can feel about moving people. From the ad, we can see how Starbucks wants their stores to become a safe place for their customers as well as their employees.

#What is your name

Including this ad, Starbucks U.K. released a whole line of “#WhatsYourName” campaigns. Everyone reflects on what transgender people can go through daily. James’s ad also won the UK’s Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising award, which grants him £ 1m.

The video caption posted on YouTube also explains how the company believes in accepting everyone through their doors:

“At Starbucks, writing your name on a cup and calling it out is a symbol of our warm welcome. It’s a small gesture, but it’s symbolic of what we believe: Recognition and acceptance, whoever you are or want to be. everyone “.

Starbucks UK and Mermaids

In addition to their campaign, Starbucks U.K. she worked with Mermaids, an organization that supports transsexuals and neoliberal youth in the country. Their stores will sell mermaid tail cookies, with some of their purchases – up to £ 100,000 – returning to the Mermaids to support their work.

Continuing support for Starbuck

Starbucks is no stranger to supporting trans rights and LGBTQ +.

A well-known action came in 2018. The coffee giant has extended benefits to transgender employees. Her health insurance included sex change surgery in 2013, but now offers cosmetic procedures such as female facial care, breast augmentation / removal and much more. In addition, most Starbucks stores have added gender neutral bathrooms over the years to provide comfort to their customers and employees.

Being LGBTQ + in the workplace may not be the easiest thing to handle. But when bigger companies like Starbucks show support to their employees, they give them a sense of acceptance and relief. In addition, the support of the coffee giant he sees outside of Pride is an example for other companies to do the same. Support for the LGBTQ + community should not only happen during one month of the year, but should happen all the time.

A movement we can all get behind

Starbucks UK advertising has generated a number of positive comments from people on social media. Some shared stories of their own experiences and others applauded Starbucks for sending such a positive message, which also brought some tears.

I’m crying. @Starbucks made it safe for me to try different names for me years ago when I wasn’t sure what I wanted to change my name for. Any trans knows this is huge. Thank you Starbucks https://t.co/6AgIfeORMr

– Nash (@nashazarian) February 6, 2020

Others on social media recalled some of the past negative moments at different Starbucks stores. However, they thanked the company for developing and visualizing transgenic individuals throughout their campaign.

I know Starbucks had some problems.

But I also know that I really need to see more ads like this in mainstream media.

Cc: all businesses

I want to encourage that. Include positive images of trans people in your ads. https://t.co/WnmPSqT3J0

– Lilo the Autistic Queer (@A_Silent_Child) on February 3, 2020

Two years ago, Starbucks staff mistreated me because I was in one of their stores. It had a profoundly horrifying, lasting effect. I couldn’t face it again. Today I sat at a Starbucks for the first time since. Thank you, @StarbucksUK. 👏 https://t.co/HMe0CBKNov

– BEX (@Bex_Stinson) January 31, 2020