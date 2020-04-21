Starbucks (SBUX) offering Beyond Meat (BYND) products will be announced at its stores in China starting Wednesday, highlighting the need for more technology products in the Chinese market.

The cookbook will feature three top dishes, its pastas and lasagna made with beef and two Omnipork products, Reuters reported. The best combination of Oatly milk will also be presented with a free sample.

The move by Starbucks is a move to become a “healthy” technology, as studies have shown that eating disorders have a negative effect on consumers, leading consumers to eat more. plant-based foods, says CNBC.

Word of the company Beyond Meat is coming to Starbucks has reopened most of its vehicles in China. The company recently closed down areas to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Beyond Meat has announced plans to expand its operations in Asia by the end of 2020 as it seeks to gain more customers in the country.

Starbucks also offers Beyond Meat products at its cafes in Canada.

Shares of Starbucks fell 4.57% as of 12:42 p.m. EDT on Tuesday as the Beyond Meat trade fell 4.77% during the same period.

