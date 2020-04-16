Starbucks’ plans for a gradual reopening will begin in May

Starbucks (SBUX) – Get Report is preparing to gradually reopen stores in the United States, with a “significant” number of them arriving in May.

The coffee retailer says this decision builds on progress made to contain the coronavirus pandemic, which has paralyzed the U.S. economy.

Starbucks did not set a specific date for the ramp of operations, but said it would use a “monitoring and adaptation” approach.

“As we have experienced in China, this will be a journey. We are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt to the United States, “said CEO Kevin Johnson in a staff note.

On March 18, Starbucks said that 90% of its stores in China, where the covid-19s come from, were open. He had closed the shops in January.

The reopening of some stores will vary between mobile orders, drive-through, pick-up and transfer service in some locations.

The Seattle-based company said that over 60% of store formats in the United States include a drive-through while about 80% of all customer orders were placed “on-the-go” even before the outbreak of coronavirus.

Separately, Starbucks said it was extending the temporary covid-19 benefits for its US employees, including higher hourly wages for workers willing to enter during the pandemic.

Starbucks has paid all its employees since it started operations in the United States, with full compensation paid until May 3, regardless of whether they work or not.

The shares of Starbucks at the last check rose 0.7% to $ 73.07.

. (TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus