Starbucks Releaes New Spring Menu that Features Two Colorful Drinks

February has gone, and March is upon us which means daylight savings time, an end to cold weather, and finally, springtime is slowing approaching. But that’s not the case for Starbucks, as they have just released two new colorful drinks on their spring menu.

Spring has just sprung at Starbucks and everyone is buzzing with excitement. The new spring line up consists of new drinks as wells as two breakfast wraps. Two of those drinks have been getting considerable attention. The Iced Pineapple Matcha and Iced Golden Ginger have left people excited, bewildered, and ready to try out what these colorful drinks have to offer.

Since these drinks have been available nationwide, there has been a full response to the drinks, and people haven’t wasted any time posting on Twitter about the new items. There are a few who are on board with the coffee chains’ new spring releases.

One twitter user wrote about her excitement. Starbucks may have hit her weak spot with these drinks.

While another user just simply quoted that the new Iced Pineapple Matcha and Iced Golden Ginger just weren’t what they were looking for.

Starbucks and I

Now, I’m not a Starbucks fanatic— far from it actually. All my friends always tell me how I should hop on the bandwagon, and I’ve tried plenty of times. I can say the Mango Dragon Fruit Refresher, and the Strawberries and Creme frappuccino is something that I like, but that’s about it. Other than that, the only time I would step foot into a Starbucks would be on campus when I waited till the last minute to cram writing a four-page paper.

So, as you can see, Starbucks isn’t my forte, but I figured these look cool, colorful and fun. Why not try them out and see what the hype is about?

Now, before diving into this review, I just wanted to say I’m going to be completely honest with this review, and I’m in no way hating on Starbucks or anyone who goes there regularly. This is my opinion and commentary on the drinks.

Iced Pineapple Matcha

Firstly I want to say how nervous I was ordering this drink because I usually embarrass myself and say I want a small, medium, or large instead of the Starbucks talk of tall, grande, and venti. But hey you live, and you learn right?

The Iced Pineapple Matcha consists of green tea, pineapple, ginger, and coconut milk. Looking at that together doesn’t sound like the best combination, but it’s surprisingly good. The first sip was bitter because I was dumb not to shake up the drink before trying it, but once I gave it a good shake, I could taste the flavors.

The green tea in there was a little too loud and bitter for me, but the sweet pineapple taste and coconut milk made it easy to digest. In the first sip you get the taste of the pineapple, then the green tea taste hits you, then the coconut milk eases that bitterness. Overall the drink was refreshing and made me feel full afterward. Score: 4.5

Iced Golden Ginger

This drink consists of ginger, pineapple, turmeric flavors, and coconut milk. Right off the back, this drink is strong and disgusting, don’t let that color fool you. This drink has a strong ginger flavor, and it honestly outdoes everything else that is in the drink.

For me, the golden ginger was hard for me to swallow and manage. I had to have my mother help me with it. If you are going for this drink, I want to tell you that it’s potent and thick but if that’s your thing, then go for it. It also had a medicine taste to it, and after I managed to finished the drink, I had a horrible taste in my mouth, and It didn’t sit well with my stomach. Overall it was the worst out of the both of them, and I would not go back for another unless my body just needed ginger to survive. Other than that, count me out. Score: 1.4