Staring straight into the high-resolution photo of the sun

Daniel K. Inouye’s solar telescope shows the “boiling” gas that makes up the sun’s surface.

What is the photo above? (Wrong answers only.) The bottom of a bucket of caramel corn. The piece of fool’s gold that you have in a drawer somewhere in the back. The inside of your stomach after drinking gold beaters.

It’s actually the sun. Not only that, it is the highest resolution image of the sun’s surface that has ever been taken. It is one of the first images released by the National Science Foundation’s new $ 344 million solar telescope, Daniel K. Inouye, at the summit of the Haleakalā volcano in Maui, Hawaii.

In a press release, the National Solar Observatory writes that the telescope “will enable a new era in solar science and a leap forward in understanding the sun and its effects on our planet,” such as the ability to disrupt magnetic eruptions of the sun from the aviation of our planet to power grids.

But what exactly does the picture show? How MIT Technology Report explains: “It shows a surface that is divided into Texas-sized cells like cracked sections in the desert floor. You can see plasma seeping from the surface and rising high into the sun’s atmosphere before falling back into darker orbits. “

Yes! Texas-size! As the following graphic shows, a satellite image of a desert on Earth is a much larger amount of gas.

Photo credit: NSO / AURA / NSF, background photo: NSO Integrated Synoptic Program / GONG

If this looks impressive, get ready: it’s just the first test of the telescope’s functionality. How MIT Technology Report states: “When the official observations begin in July, DKIST with its 2 m long mirror will be the most powerful solar telescope in the world.”

Until then, you can view the pictures (and videos) here.

