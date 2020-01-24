Stark warns that climate change has the potential to affect the “livelihoods, well-being, health and peace” of Londoners

As world leaders gather this week to discuss climate change in Davos and Donald Trump has typically dismissed the issues, a stern warning has been issued regarding the future face of Londoners.

Tough decisions will have to be made in almost every aspect of the life we ​​lead if we are to tackle the climate change disasters facing our city, warned politicians in London.

Their call for everything from the way Londoners choose to spend their money, invest, heat their homes and travel came when the council of Kensington and Chelsea became the last to come together to declare a climate emergency .

However, the Labor group wanted the council to set a carbon neutral target of 2025 for themselves and their own buildings, while the Conservative majority amended the motion until 2030 – with the larger district becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Labor Opposition Leader Pat Mason said: “We have some of the UK’s most polluted roads and motorways and high levels of asthma and respiratory illness particularly affect schoolchildren, babies and people older. “

He said the council’s target dates and the government’s calendar for carbon neutrality by 2050 were too long.

He said that 2050 was far too late and that “by then the Houses of Parliament and the South East of England may be under water due to rising sea levels”.

Catherine Faulks, a senior member of the skills and business council, said the issue went beyond party politics with very few people, as US President Donald Trump denied the magnitude of the problem.

Cllr Faulks, who is a trustee of the Whitley Fund for Nature, said she predicted that the pressures would mean “we will see the consequences for livelihoods, well-being and health and peace”.

She noted that the council is only responsible for one percent of the borough’s carbon emissions.

“We have to do more to see what else we can do in this borough. Each of us has the power, ”she said, and highlighted the“ Make my money count ”campaign to put the planet at the forefront of spending and investment decisions.

Deputy chief Kim Taylor-Smith, who is responsible for housing, said greening “will come at a price”.

He welcomed Kensington and Chelsea Extinction Rebellion for their suggestions on how to make the existing homes and the 600 homes built by the council greener.

But he warned that it would be essential to avoid unintended consequences such as fuel poverty, if people avoided using heating.

Liberal Democrat Councilor Linda Wade had a list of practical suggestions, including how to make waste disposal even greener and set up carbon offset and double-glazing funds, grants for renovation and the establishment of a popular assembly on the environment. Hammersmith and Fulham has set up a similar group.

But the labor advisers said they thought the delay “relaunched the problem”.

Labor Vice President Mohammed Bahktiar said the Council had failed to produce action plans to eliminate pollution and feared triggering climate emergency measures 20 years later was a sign that they “did not take the scale of the crisis seriously”.

Earlier in the meeting, Earls Court resident Raad Shamizadeh asked council for help greening the area, which he said was plagued by traffic pollution. He said, “We are in very bad pain. I clean my windows every week and there is thick black smoke on the window. “

He called for greening, like a green wall or hedges to help limit the problem.

The debate was postponed after the authority ran out of time at its last plenary meeting of the council in October. Its December meeting was canceled due to the general election.

The Kensington and Chelsea councils join other London boroughs, including the Hammersmith and Fulham and Ealing councils, to declare a climate emergency.

