Starry sky emerges in life under blockade of coronavirus

As much of the world stopped so badly in the coronavirus pandemic, people living in lockdowns noticed a clearer, sparkling night sky. In Europe, the lack of cars and the closure of stadiums, shops, and offices have reduced air pollution, and the awe that many people living in suburban and urban areas would have seen elsewhere. A reminding star has been revealed.

“ The fog, the smog, is beginning to clear as the industry is shutting down as people stop working with little use of cars, ” said Sky At Night editor Eddie Pearson. Told Roxana Saveli of CBS News. Pearson, also an astrophysicist, said he had not seen this star clearly for years.

“Many people think you need very expensive equipment and you need a very sophisticated telescope … absolutely not, only your eyes need,” she said. Said.

Stargazers like Trevor Pitt, who previously felt it difficult to shoot the night sky with a camera from their home in southern England, are taking advantage of the lack of world travel.

“No airplane simply spoils the picture,” Pitt said. The combination of lack of air pollution and the simple lack of airplanes in the sky, combined with the fact that Pitt has been obsessed with space for decades, has been spending more time outdoors with the night sky.

“I actually became a vampire because I spent a lot of time at night,” he said.

Looking at the night sky, Pitt says that as large as a coronavirus pandemic is temporary, and that a three-month lockdown can help to understand that it is not forever for a long time. Was.

“The moon is still there. The stars are still there,” he said.

Neil Sanders, co-founder of the Go STAR-GAZING group, said he has interacted with “on social media” and “many people.”

“A lot of people have seen the space station pass by,” Sanders said, referring to the International Space Station orbiting Earth.

For Eddie Pearson, the sudden appearance of the wonders of the universe provides a much-needed connection when many people around the world feel isolated.

No matter where you are, you can always call someone and say, “Hey, go outside and look up at the sky.” Then you will see the same thing, “she said. “It can bring everyone together”

