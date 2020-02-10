Stars celebrate the Oscars at parties in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The Oscars may be over, but the party has just started when dozens of winners and other celebrities have traveled to different parts of Los Angeles.

One of these parties includes the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

At the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, the Mercedez-Benz party took Hollywood’s golden night to a whole new level. The big names in cinema, music and even the world of sport have all come together under one roof.

As well as the 2020 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars observation party in West Hollywood, California.

Several celebrities have already been spotted at these events, including Mindy Kaling, Leslie Mann, Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde to name a few.

