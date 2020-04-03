Stars from Chrissy Teigen to Rapper Opportunities Bet on Quibi to Change the Way You Watch Everything

Illustration by Alex Fine

Back on February 2, during the Kansas City Chief victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV, TV commercials featured the wrong bank robbery because the driver who had fled was obsessed with Quibi videos on his smartphone. You can almost hear the viewers in living rooms and sports bars across the country asking in unison: “What is that, Quibi?”

Quibi (pronounced “Kwib-ee”) is a $ 4.99 per month video platform, launched April 6, which will present dozens of shows featuring Hollywood stars – and the value of Hollywood productions – which are 4–10 minutes long. The name stands for “quick bite.” This project is the brainchild of Jeffrey Katzenberg, an entertainment mogul who is famous for co-founding the DreamWorks SKG film studio with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen. Quibi’s chief executive is former eBay CEO Meg Whitman. The company has raised $ 1 billion in investments from major media companies such as Disney, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Sony Pictures and Alibaba China.

