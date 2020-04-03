Stars from Chrissy Teigen to Rapper Opportunities Bet on Quibi to Change the Way You Watch Everything

Illustration by Alex Fine

Back on February 2, during the Kansas City Chief victory over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl LIV, TV commercials featured the wrong bank robbery because the driver who had fled was obsessed with Quibi videos on his smartphone. You can almost hear the viewers in living rooms and sports bars across the country asking in unison: “What is that, Quibi?”

Quibi (pronounced “Kwib-ee”) is a $ 4.99 per month video platform, launched April 6, which will present dozens of shows featuring Hollywood stars – and the value of Hollywood productions – which are 4–10 minutes long. The name stands for “quick bite.” This project is the brainchild of Jeffrey Katzenberg, an entertainment mogul who is famous for co-founding the DreamWorks SKG film studio with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen. Quibi’s chief executive is former eBay CEO Meg Whitman. The company has raised $ 1 billion in investments from major media companies such as Disney, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Sony Pictures and Alibaba China.

The idea is not new. Back in 2000, DreamWorks collaborated with Imagine Entertainment from director Ron Howard to create Pop.com, a platform to include professionally created online entertainment. This effort raised more than $ 50 million from investors but failed before it was launched. Spielberg and Howard even used the term “quick bite” to describe the show they imagined. In 2015, Verizon tried its own online entertainment platform aimed at the millennium, go90, but the effort ran aground amid complaints about user experience and programming.

Two decades later, of course, internet connections are much faster, smartphones are everywhere and YouTube has proven that short entertainment can be very popular and profitable. “A lot has changed since go90 or Pop.com,” said Steve Birenberg of Northlake Capital Management. “There is a clear demand for streaming entertainment and it’s just a normal, almost traditional form of entertainment now.”

During a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, Katzenberg played Quibi as a “revolution in entertainment.” Katzenberg told CES participants that consumers ages 18-44 now watch 80 minutes of content “on the go” every day, up from six minutes per day in 2012. “We began to wonder, what if we could tell a film caliber story with the power of technology. recently, “he added.

The long film, shown in a 10 minute chapter, is part of the equation and sitcoms, reality shows, game shows and news. Quibi relies on the star power of well-known showbiz names to bring in and retain a large audience. The top talent list working on programming for Quibi includes, among others, Liam Hemsworth, Reese Witherspoon, director Guillermo del Toro and hip-hop artist Usher, who is an executive who produces reality dance shows. Some of the more unusual content includes events such as where a mentalist reads the minds of celebrity guests, and Murder House Flip, which has been described as “CSI meet HGTV” and features forensic experts, spiritual healers and interior designers renovating homes where tragic events take place. There’s also something called the Gayme Show! who has contestants who are competing for the title, “Queen of the Straights.”

“The content looks really amazing,” said analyst Richard Greenfield of LightShed Partners, who projects 8 million customers by the end of the year.

Quibi also attracted a number of giant companies that had committed to buy advertising on platforms, such as Walmart, Taco Bell, PepsiCo, P&G, and General Mills. “We hope Quibi and her marketing partners spend quite hard,” Greenfield said. For viewers who are willing to pay more to avoid advertising, the ad-free version of Quibi will cost $ 7.99 per month.

The long scheduled launch of Quibi next month will occur during the coronavirus national emergency which now has a major studio shutting down mass production; even the newly launched Apple TV + has suspended all active series and the legion of Netflix’s Stranger Things fans may have to wait a little longer than planned to watch the fourth season party. Some analysts are optimistic about Quibi’s opportunity to deliver fresh content because consumers are crouching with a little something new to watch.