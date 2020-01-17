Stars still have it, ‘Bad Boys’ don’t

MOVIE REVIEW

“BAD BOYS FOR LIFE”

Quality: C +

First of all, what are these “Bad Boys” films, if not “Lethal Weapon” films with Will Smith in the Mel Gibson role, Martin Lawrence in the Danny Glover role and the setting transplanted from Los Angeles to Miami? Why do I also feel that I just reviewed Will Smith’s “Gemini Man” just two weeks ago?

In this episode, Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) becomes a grandfather in opening scenes, while Mike Lowrey (Smith) is shot on the street by a juvenile murderer (Jacob Scipio) sent by a Santa Muerte “bruja” (ie witch) and prison escaped named Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo from “Queen of the South”). Isabel was the wife of a cartel leader who killed Mike years ago.

Yes, these “bad boys” are in their fifties and although they look good, they are getting fatter. Who is this young hit man who sent Isabel to kill Mike, who is recovering from his injuries after six months? Well, it’s not his clone.

The second thing that struck me about the film is how terrible it looked, like a jacked-up old episode of “Miami Vice” with extreme, shaky close-ups and everything else out of focus. The plot, devised by writers Chris Bremner (“The Wedding Ringer”), Peter Craig (“12 Strong”) and Joe Carnahan (“Death Wish”) is the usual mix of shootouts and chases every 15 or 20 minutes, ultra- violence, dialogue full of police jargon and talk about friendship and family, and a malicious Mexican cartel.

Marcus is the family man who wants to retire now that he has survived the collaboration with Mike. Mike has left a trail of great women, including the newly promoted officer Rita (Paola Nuñez), who he left behind instead of settling down. He is the self-destructive, who would probably like to go out in a glow of glory.

Will Smith as Mike Lowrey in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Joe Pantoliano is back as the apoplectic Capt. Howard, the clichéd officer who pretends to be indignant by the insubordination of Mike and Marcus. Rita leads a new team of much younger agents, including the wild child Kelly (Vanessa Hudgens), a former bouncer (Alexander Ludwig) and a smarter younger version of Mike (Charles Melton). Yes, that is DJ Khaled while butcher interrogates Mike and slaps his hand with a meat-making hammer.

Release the canned chatter. This is the only movie in which you hear the wedding toast: “We’re driving together. We’re dying together. Bad boys for life.” Will Mike and Marcus reunite “one last time” to defeat the bad guys? Really?

Director Michael Bay of the first two films appears in a cameo in this attempt, which was directed in the Bay-like vulgar way by Flemish filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Gangsta”).

Say what I want about the cheap clutter of most of these procedures, Smith and Lawrence have a chemistry that is still magical. As everyone knows, Lawrence is much crazier than Smith, so it’s kind of a joke that he’s the “stable.” A welcome Theresa Randle is back as the wife of Marcus.

It all comes down to a tango with Mike, Marcus and that freaky bruja. What are you going to do?

(‘Bad Boys for Life’ contains extreme violence, blasphemy and sexually suggestive language.)