Starset | Ill Joy

O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London

13th February 2020

Starset beamed into O2 Shepherds Bush Empire to unleash their unique brand name of Cinematographic rock, ably supported by Unwell Joy, who presumably arrived by van. Naomi Dryden-Smith was there to capture some of the highlights.

Initially up is Unwell Joy, a trio of Geordies (Mykl – vocals/guitar, Danny – bass, Martyn – drums) living in Brighton with hearts firmly steeped in Nirvana/Pixies 90s grunge. With an EP featuring ear worm Vibe Sucker now less than their scuzzy belts, and one History introduced in November, they’ve been successful fans as properly as accolades from Uk rock press. Truly worth examining out.







<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NZEzzOr6qJ0?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="696"></noscript>

For those people new to Starset, there is a backstory to grapple with below. This conceptual rock band (from Columbus, Ohio) has been despatched by The Starset Society to distribute The Message that has been gained in a mysterious signal from outer place – in the design of Linkin Park/Deftones/9 Inch Nails. The display is break up into two halves, with the band sharing Gary Numan’s article-apocalyptic and dystopian costume code and deep appreciate of dry ice in the initially segment. An interval with some critical house messages follows, and they return for 2nd 50 % with their trade mark place-age helmets and heaps of neon. Vocalist and creator Dustin Bates is vastly charismatic and alluring as the central character, surrounded by his crew of Wonderful Individuals wielding guitars, violin, cello and drums. It’s an immersive rock experience, drawing the viewers into Bates’ parallel universe (or is it?). By the way, he has essentially taught at the Intercontinental Place University as nicely as working with the US Air Power, and would seem to be now performing on a PhD. So he may well truly know something…

At any amount Gene Roddenberry would be proud.







<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="true" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T-sjOGAQQzA?version=3&rel=1&fs=1&autohide=2&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&wmode=transparent" type="text/html" width="696"></noscript>

