starship-supplies-update-on-monsta-x’s-joohoney’s-health-+-possibility-of-his-return

Starship Amusement has shared an update on the health and fitness of MONSTA X’s Joohoney.

In January of this year, Joohoney went on a temporary hiatus from all pursuits due to well being motives, with Starship Leisure asserting that he would be getting a break to concentration on his recovery. Later on that thirty day period, Joohoney penned a heartfelt letter to his admirers in which he opened up about his mental wellbeing and shared that he hoped to return to his routines the moment he experienced entirely recovered.

Following MONSTA X’s return to Korea before this week—the group just wrapped up their U.S. promotions for their new English-language album “All About Luv“—Starship Amusement has said that they are little by little preparing for the chance of Joohoney’s return.

A representative of the agency told Star Information, “Although Joohoney has not nonetheless totally recovered, he is much much better than before. We will enable Joohoney so that he is capable to return to the group in excellent ailment.”

MONSTA X not too long ago created the Billboard 200 for the very first time with “All About Luv,” which produced an impressive debut at No. five on this week’s chart. The team is at this time planning to embark on their 2020 world tour later on this year.

