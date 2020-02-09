Start time in the UK, TV channel and live online stream as well as preparations for the TONIGHT combat map

Jon Jones defends his light heavyweight title at UFC 247 TONIGHT when he takes on Dominick Reyes.

Jones and Reyes head a huge MMA night in Houston, Texas.

Getty Images – Getty

Jones is a UFC superstar who will go under as one of the greats

The two-time UFC champion is widely considered one of the best ever and beat Tiago Santos in his 25th career win last July.

He’s up against California’s thug Reyes this weekend. The 30-year-old has an undefeated UFC record of 12 wins from 12 fights after his win over Chris Weidman in October.

When and where is UFC 247?

It will be held on Saturday February 8th at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with 19,000 seats in the United States.

Preparations begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, in the United Kingdom at 11:15 p.m.

Then it’s the preliminary rounds, including Trevin Giles and Alex Morono, and they’re going to start in the UK around 1am.

The main card itself, with the fight for the flyweight of women between Valentina Shevchenko and Katlyn Chookagian, starts around 3 a.m.

It depends on the length of the map, but the ring walks for Jones against Reyes are expected to take place Sunday, 4.30 a.m.

GETTY

Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes is undefeated but is the underdog against Jones

UFC 247: TV station and live stream

The action from Houston will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and the main event is NOT a pay-per-view event in the UK.

The coverage of the preliminary round and the main map starts at 1 a.m.

If you’re a BT Sport subscriber, download the official app to stream it on a range of devices.

A UFC Fight Pass is available from £ 6.99 if you want to stream wherever you are and want to see the early preparation show.

UFC 247: full combat card

main card

Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes (light heavyweight title)

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian (women’s flyweight title)

Juan Adams vs Justin Tafa (heavyweight)

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige (featherweight)

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Latifi (heavyweight)

prelims

Trevin Giles vs Antonio Arroyo (Middleweight)

Alex Morono vs Kalinn Williams (Welterweight)

Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee (female flyweight)

Early preliminary round