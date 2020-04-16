Start when and where you are moving

Little Mix will make One Love: Together at Home this week. (Getty)

Little Mix joined forces with a pre-screening of Lady Gaga’s COVID-19, while the BBC has revealed details on how to watch One World: Home Together in the UK.

Around the World: Together Home will be seen by millions around the world this weekend, with Lady Gaga compiling a list of the most popular of musicians, actresses and celebrities for a charity event.

Little Mix has joined the already impressive list of One World: Together for Home Workers, whose standouts include * deep breath * Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Sam Smith, Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello and many, many more .

The concert will provide funds for the purchase of protective equipment for the attacking health workers and the coronavirus. These funds are being impacted through consulting companies.

In the US the show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, and on Thursday (April 16) the BBC has confirmed that Dermot O’Leary, Clara Amfo and Claudia Winkleman will make a special appearance on UK radio doing more from British artists including Tom Jones and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

How to Check One World: Together at Home in the UK

BBC One is broadcasting a special concert in the UK from 7.15 pm on Sunday (April 19), showcasing the latest live broadcasts available on iPlayer for 30 days.

Worldwide: Together Home will also be downloaded Live on Amazon Prime Video, Apple (Music, TV and Beats1), Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

The show will begin at 1am on Sunday (April 19).

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Sam Smith will play in One Direction: Around the World. (Getty)

How to Check One World: Together at Home in the US

ABC, CBS and NBC will air the show from 8pm ET on Saturday (April 18).

It has also been shown online on the above platforms, which are spread all over the world.

The live performances will also feature a 6-hour show, which will begin at 2pm ET and will include performances from Adam Lambert, Christine and Queens, Kesha and many more.

How Is One World Different?

Although the concert was put together to raise funds for World Health Organization activities, it is not a traditional ceremony.

We have prepared the money well in advance and are continuing to increase the amount beforehand, ”Gaga told Stephen Colbert.

“So, you guys when you start all the basics, you can tell everybody to take your money away, take your money because we don’t want it – we’ve already earned money!”

Gaga and Global Citizen have raised $ 35 million for the World Health Organization, which will be used to pay for protective equipment for health workers.