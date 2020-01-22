Startup Expend Intros SME FinTech Marketplace

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

The London-based expense management startup Expend is launching a FinTech marketplace to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the company said on Tuesday (January 21).

The new marketplace was created exclusively for Expend prepaid Mastercard users and for non-card customers and is aimed at business owners and finance teams. It offers a curated inventory of handpicked products to drive cash flow, human resources, finance and accounting.

Research shows that 46 percent of UK SMEs face funding obstacles and often void expansion plans, the announcement said. Around 64 percent of SME owners underestimate business costs in the first year.

Partners in the new market include FreeAgent, Esme Loans, Market Finance, Tanda, VAT IT, Capitalize and Commuter Club. Experienced customers receive exclusive discounts and longer free trial versions. The marketplace complements the established integration partners Xero and QuickBooks.

“” We are very pleased to announce the launch of the Expend marketplace, which is intended to support our SME customers outside of the cost world. Through strong partnerships with industry leaders, we are proud to provide our valued “consumers” with the tools they need to improve their business in 2020, ”said Kayley Hunter, partner manager at Expend.

Expend now welcomes the participation of other “like-minded companies” to apply for access to the new marketplace. In addition, exclusive cardholder offers are being planned.

“Regardless of whether they need support with fast, flexible finance or software to optimize the management of their day-to-day operations, our new, hand-picked partnerships enable customers to maximize their potential through a seamless process within Expend,” said Hunter.

Expend was founded in 2014 by Johnny Vowles and Rudolph Graan. The crowdfunding round in July raised £ 1,330,000.

The business spend management software market is expected to be worth $ 6.6 billion by 2025.

According to Farhan Ahmad, founder and CEO of B2B payment solution provider Bento for Business, most small businesses don’t have sound processes and can rely on spreadsheets and receipts to keep track of expenses.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.