Startup for grocery delivery Glovo is giving up four markets

Tuesday (January 21) reports that Glovo, a Spanish food delivery startup, has left several Middle Eastern countries. The exited countries include Turkey, Egypt, Uruguay and Puerto Rico, which are limited to 22 markets with a focus on South America, Southwest Europe, Eastern Europe and Africa. Glovo has to leave eight of a total of 306 cities.

The move from the Middle East is despite funding from the state-owned investment company Mubadala in Abu Dhabi, although Mubadala has stated that regional expansion was not part of his interest in the investment.

Oscar Pierre, co-founder and CEO of Glovo, said the decision to leave these four markets was “tough”, but it was necessary for the start-up to continue to grow as desired. He said last month that the Middle East had started to look “too competitive” in the arena.

Last year, Turkey was touted as one of the fastest growing markets in Glovo’s repertoire.

In Egypt, Glovo initially announced that it would move out last spring, but came back when Investor Delivery Hero – a competing food company holding a stake in Glovo – requested this. Despite concerns from the local press that the move would restrict competition, Glovo stayed until the announcement on Tuesday (January 21).

The start-up for the delivery of food will continue to be active in all four markets for a few weeks to provide support and guidance for the transition in the future.

The company said cities don’t make up much of their total sales. Last year, abandoned cities accounted for 1.7 percent of their gross sales.

Glovo announced an expansion of $ 166 million last year that catapulted the start-up to over $ 1 billion in value, making it a rarity among Spanish companies.

