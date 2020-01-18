Startups increase registration fees to get packaging waste

Plastic packaging is extremely convenient for consumers. But as most of us know, this convenience burdens the planet.

You’ve probably heard of some of these statistics, but let’s just stay for a while. About 8% of world oil production is used for plastics. Of this, about 40 percent is converted to disposable packaging. Of this, about 18 billion pounds of plastic waste flows into the oceans each year.

It is enough for the author of a piece in a viable packaging to feel completely familiar with self-isolation to download just a plastic bottle of water and a plastic cookie. But we’re here to talk about startups.

Fortunately, while some writers are not doing their part, startups have been busy developing alternatives to plastic packaging and other materials that harm the environment. Their investors have written some great checks.

A Crunchbase survey of sponsored companies in the field of sustainable packaging and materials has revealed more than 20 that have significantly increased their finances over the last three years. Collectively, they have raised more than $ 850 million, with most of the money coming in the last two years.

This is not a small amount, so we thought it would be useful to take a look at where the money is going and what it might mean for the future of consumables.

Top Finance Recipients

There are at least seven recently funded startups in the eco-industry that have individually raised $ 20 million or more, according to Crunchbase data. Here are the top funding recipients below.

An unusual horoscope is that the most expensive company – Zume – started with a business model that had nothing to do with sustainable packaging. Silicon Valley focused primarily on the preparation and delivery of robot-enabled pizza when it raised a $ 375 million round from SoftBank at the end of 2018. The company announced its arrival in viable packaging a few months after the acquisition of P Packaging.

Another observation from the list of top venture-backed companies is that there is no clear geographic hub for sustainable packaging. Well-funded companies in space hail from many continents and rely on large technology hubs as well as cities not known as start-ups.

Why now?

Sustainable packaging looks like that of launch sites that should have really taken off long ago. After all, everyone knows that plastic is useless and bad for the environment, and there are many other materials we could use to pack endless things we buy.

But change is not easy. The disruption of established supply and manufacturing chains, the production of new scale materials and containers, and the demand from people to pay a little more for environmentally friendly packaging are all challenging for orchestration.

Adding to the complexity are the high expectations of consumers for their packaging, notes Sofia Martinez, AgFunder’s Assistant Partner who focuses on food supply chains. Consumers are looking for reusable containers, microwaves and fresh food.

“The consumer at this point will not sacrifice the convenience of the products,” he said. “Thus, the packaging does not only have to be sustainable, but it also fulfills the convenience and preservation potential that has been fulfilled for years.”

But the space is getting stronger as more major retailers, restaurants, food and consumer consumers increase their investment and commitment to sustainable packaging. And it goes beyond the small steps, like the eco-friendly paper straw you get at Starbucks.

Big companies that are stepping up their eco-game include grain giant Kellogg, which announced in October that it aims to move to 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, Unil products revealed plans to halve the use of virgin plastic by that date. Even Walmart, known for its emphasis on low cost, is committed to providing fully recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging for private-label products. And the list goes on…

Output potential

Sustainable packaging is not a brand new area, and business companies have been innovating in the space for two decades. This means that some of them have found their way into a buyer’s arms, including the recent Pivot.

For this reason, the bulk of the outbound activity remains ahead, especially as scrap companies are pressured by customers and governments to achieve lower waste targets.

As a viable package, TemperPack notes marketing materials: Packaging waste represents one-third of all municipal waste and costs local governments billions of dollars annually in disposal costs. Finding ways to cut is a commendable environmental goal – but it increasingly looks like a wise financial decision as well.

The Startups track raises record amounts to get packaging waste from Joanna Glasner first appeared on Crunchbase News.