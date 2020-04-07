Starz Greenlights Black Mafia Family members From EP Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Starz Greenlights Black Mafia Loved ones From EP Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Starz has greenlit Black Mafia Household, a new initial collection from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Ability, Energy E-book II: Ghost, For Existence) and writer and executive producer Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Ability).

“This is a task Curtis has constantly been exceptionally passionate about and we are enthusiastic to have him as our associate in bringing it to existence,” mentioned Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO, Starz. “Black Mafia Loved ones has all the hallmarks of a excellent drama, from the larger-than-lifetime Flenory brothers to the lethal, higher-stakes environment they inhabited. This series is heading to be an incredible ride for audiences about the world.”

“I advised you Black Mafia Household was coming and it is likely to be the major clearly show on tv,” adds Jackson. “Meech and Terry are legends and I am energized to convey their story to Starz.”

Black Mafia Loved ones is inspired by the genuine tale of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to a single of the most influential crime households in this nation. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s small business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s eyesight outside of the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global degree. Their unwavering perception in household loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about enjoy, family members, and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Black Mafia Relatives is made by way of Jackson’s G-Unit Movie and Tv in association with Starz and Lionsgate Tv. Terri Kopp and Anthony Wilson also serve as government producers on the sequence.

Senior Vice President of First Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing Black Mafia Loved ones on behalf of Starz.