Stasher Snags $ 2.5M to help travelers stow luggage

The popular luggage storage app Stasher has received an additional $ 2.5 million in funding thanks to Venture Friends and other investors, including former hotels.com president Johan Svanstrom.

Stasher, a luggage sharing economy solution launched in 2015, uses a marketplace and an app that coordinates travelers, convention visitors and tourists with regional companies such as shops and hotels that can temporarily store their luggage.

Each Stasher booking includes insurance for the temporarily stored items, which are covered for damage such as loss and theft up to £ 1,000.

Companies that work with Stasher and store the customer’s luggage receive approximately 50% of the storage fee. Stasher’s business strategy is that traditional brick-and-mortar businesses want to receive the additional sources of income from consumers who are committed to the new “shared economy”.

Stasher doesn’t want his customers to worry about whether they’re on business or for pleasure. “If you were expelled from your Airbnb program at 10 a.m., you may be familiar with the problem,” said Anthony Collias, co-founder of Stasher, an interviewer.

Initially only in 20 cities, Stasher now has a much stronger business network that is spread across 250 different cities. The Stasher app is currently available in the United States and Australia.

Companies such as Klook, Sonder, Marriott and Hotels.com have partnered with Stasher as well as Premier Inn, Expedia, Holiday Express, OYO and Accor.

Peter Korbel, CEO of Stasher StoreMe’s competitor, recently told PYMNTS in an interview that companies like Stasher and StoreMe thrive in and around so-called “smart cities” that make it possible to rent scooters. Scooters are a “nice indicator,” he said, that there is a good local luggage platform market.

