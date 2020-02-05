Stassi Schroeder reveals that he tried to have a baby before the engagement of Beau Clark – Up News Info

Stassi Schroeder has talked about how stressful the wedding planning has been for her lately. The star of Vanderpump Rules revealed that before Beau Clark asked the question, they were trying to have a baby!

Usually people wait until they get married to have children. It appears that Stassi does not mind doing things traditionally.

During a conversation with US Weekly, Stassi admitted: I tried Estaba last summer. I thought, “Listen, if he won’t introduce me, I’ll take matters into my own hands.” I really expected to be pregnant, because that is much more important to me than even getting married. I just can’t wait to become a mother. And when I was really engaged, I said to myself, “Well, I can’t be pregnant at my wedding.” For example, I must have a face of disgust. “

In addition to wanting to have Italian wine in his wedding, he said he wants to fit in his perfect wedding dress.

Speaking of the destination mood, it seems that the couple is not as excited as they would ever get married. This is because Schroeder agreed to film his marriage without realizing how difficult it is to get permission from places in other countries.

Rome, Italy is not exactly a fan of reality shows, so the pair has been rejected more often than they can count.

She explained in the new podcast by Lala Kent: “I hate him and I wish we had never decided (to have a wedding 5000 miles away) and I would like to go to court. And nobody in Italy apparently likes (television). Nobody wants to sign that the Vanderpump rules have been published. It is a nightmare. & # 39;

The October wedding is coming, so hopefully the reality star can find a place that you would like to say, “Yes, I want.”

