“State aid or bankruptcy:” German Lufthansa runs out of cash

German Lufthansa risks running out of cash within the next few weeks, and German airlines are suffering from a global oil spill whose survival saves billions of euros from four states. He says it depends on his plan.

Lufthansa has announced that liquidity will be significantly reduced if Europe’s largest operator does not have immediate access to aid. The coronavirus pandemic forced a vast group of airlines to stop most flights and hold back revenues, but the cost of ticket refunds and financial obligations is burdened with preparation.

Lufthansa is familiar with the matter when it talks with German, Swiss, Austrian and Belgian negotiators on packages of up to € 10 billion [$ 10.7 billion] including guarantees, loans and some form of equity. People are talking. Negotiations are snareed in a bailout fashion, and airlines fight to minimize the terms attached to support.

The crash of crude oil prices has rocked Germany’s flagship airline. The outbreak is already in jeopardy after nearly halting global travel. Lufthansa links the country’s power plant economy to the distant markets on which export giants depend. With a fleet of 763 aircraft before the coronavirus hit, the carriers dominate business travel in the wealthiest regions of Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

The statement “indicates that national assistance is needed within the next few weeks,” Bernstein analysts Daniel Rothka and Alex Irving said in a memo. “For now, it’s literally state aid or bankruptcy.”

Lufthansa German shares fell Friday by as much as 5% in Frankfurt. Equity has been more than halved since the beginning of the year with a market value of € 3.56 billion [$ 3.8 billion]. The company announced this month that it will shrink more than 60 fleets, close down German Wings units, and resize groups to accommodate depressed levels of travel that can last for years.

Hedge loss

Lufthansa said it would post a deficit in Q1 earnings due to loss hedging and will postpone the announcement of results next week. The carrier said he would provide more details later.

The situation is very disastrous, and Lufthansa does not expect to raise money from the capital markets, but it normally owns around € 10 billion in airplanes that can be used as collateral.

The bailout lasted for weeks, in talks with the governments of the four countries that own airlines after years of expansion. The airline said there is increasing pressure to accept partial ownership by Germany as part of the country’s support, but it still expects access to aid.

“The Board is confident that the meeting will lead to a successful conclusion,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

Like many European airlines, Lufthansa hedges its enormous fuel costs to prevent sudden price increases that could be associated with shock events such as geopolitical conflicts. The company spent € 6.7 billion on jet fuel last year and stabilized its exposure using financial products related to crude oil prices. But those same hedges are spending money on it after prices have fallen unexpectedly.

Before the coronavirus hit, Lufthansa predicted Brent crude oil price of $ 63 per barrel in 2020. Brent crude traded on the spot market for about $ 22.32 on Thursday.

In early April, Ryanair Holdings Plc predicts that a € 300 million hit for the year ended 31 March would result in a € 300 million gain on fuel hedging costs.

In the hands of politicians

Analysts at Bernstein wrote that the company’s liquidity is “worried and now a politician’s decision.” “Obviously, the credit market is almost closed, even to the group with the largest clear fleet in Europe.”

Lufthansa said first-quarter revenues were down 18% year-on-year, but were down 47% in March as lockdown spread from Asia to its European headquarters. Losses on interest and profit before tax totaled € 1.2 billion over three months.

The liquidity of the group remains around € 4.4 billion.

More must-read financial coverage from Fortune:

— Real unemployment surged above 20% and the US has now lost 26.5 million jobs

-Why It’s So Hard to Bill Members of Congress on Insider Trading

Unemployed but Not Unemployed: How much Europe is paying for idle workers

— This time, the bank was ready: how the Big Four prepared to survive the coronavirus

—Furlough vs. layoff? What you need to know about your rights and interests

— Listen to Leadership Next, a Fortune podcast investigating the evolving role of the CEO

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to the Fortune ’s Bull Sheet to receive daily financial news and analysis.

. [TagsToTranslate] Lufthansa