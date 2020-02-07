State and defense make preliminary statements in an almost ten-year-old double murder case

TAMPA (WFLA) – The iceman, who has been charged with two murders and four attempted murders, has been waiting for his trial for almost a decade.

49-year-old Michael Keetley has always kept his innocence.

With the death penalty off the table, Keetley sees life in prison if convicted.

Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Doherty informed the jury that state witnesses will prove that Keetley reports to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputies when he denied his involvement in the Ruskin morning rampage at Thanksgiving 2010.

“We will no doubt prove this case through testimony, through physical evidence gathered at the crime scene and the place of residence of the defendant that directly linked him to this crime,” said Doherty.

Keetley defender Lyann Goudie said in her opening statement that the wrong man had been behind bars all these years.

“Michael Keetley is not to blame,” said Goudie. “This is a case of false identification, unreliable eyewitness testimony and evidence. It is not enough to convict in the state of Florida.”

According to the prosecutor, Keetley appeared at the Ruskin house on November 25, 2010, and claimed to be a police officer when he opened fire on several men.

“The witnesses report that he has a black shirt with the word” sheriff “in white on his chest and has a gun. He demands that he find someone named” Creeper “,” said Doherty.

According to the fall of the state, Keetley tried to take revenge on an armed robbery of his ice cream truck in January 2010, but his rampage was aimed at the wrong people.

Part of Keetley’s defense is that the shots wounded him so badly that he couldn’t pull the trigger.

“His mother should help him wipe himself off after using the toilet,” said Goudie, “but he’s on a porch and shoots?”

The state rejects this claim. Doherty said a witness would testify that he and his wife had practiced target practice with Keetley in his apartment.

Although the investigators had never found a murder weapon, Doherty informed the jury that forensic evidence could show that Keetley killed the brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron and shot four of their friends.

Goudie informed the jury that after a night of alcohol and drug use, witnesses identified the iceman as a shooter after mass-texting a photo of Keetley claiming that he had killed the brothers circulating among friends.

After a long wait, this is likely to be a lengthy process. The state plans to interview more than 40 witnesses, including the four victims who survived the shootout and a firearms expert from the Florida law enforcement agency.

Keetley’s parents are supposed to defend their son, Goudie said.