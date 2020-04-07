State arrested beach bacterial test for the duration of the coast-to-shelter coronavirus order

All routine beach water controls have been discontinued, in order to comply with Governor David Ige’s refuge-in-place order aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Hawaii State Department of Health announced today.

Sampling and testing of beach water for introgression, a fecal indicator bacterium that indicates the presence of pathogens that can cause waterborne illness, will not resume until emergency-at-home orders are up.

People can still swim, but at their own risk.

“Although all state and county parks have been closed for public gatherings, the public is still allowed to swim, surf, and recreate in the water, for exercise, while being aware of the distance from social conditions,” the DOH statement said.

“No updated water quality test information will be available to the public to inform personal risk of recreating the water, so please use common sense and stay safe.”

Until now, one could check the Department of Water’s Clean Water website for warnings against swimming at beaches where routing monitoring found the risk threshold for 130 enterococci per 100 milliliters exceeded.

A good common sense rule is to stay outside in brown water, indicating pollution that washes land in the ocean after heavy rainfall. “If it’s brown, turn around,” the statement said, noting that brownwater beach advisors will continue to be posted at eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb.

The Ofrou Blue Water Surprise Foundation has also stopped controlling bacteria on Hawaii’s beaches due to shelter-in-place rules, said Christina Comfort, a water testing volunteer for nonprofit environmental organizations.

“We were asked to stop by the University of Hawai’i, (because) it would violate the social distance order to work in the lab right now,” Comfort said, referring to the lab where volunteers sampled water weekly or test.

