State artist John Prine dead at 73 after fight with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Place artist John Prine died after a fight with COVID-19 on Tuesday night, his family confirms.

Prine, a country people-singer and songwriter for nearly 5 many years, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt College Health-related Middle on March 26. He experienced due to the fact been put in ICU and set on a ventilator and reportedly had pneumonia in the two of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is potentially greatest recognised for tracks this sort of as Sam Stone, Hi there in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Any more, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine’s voice was tough all-around the edges, especially following throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he stored undertaking for decades. He gained admiration and regard from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His people were being popular individuals, dealing with the uncomplicated indignities, absurdities or pleasures of everyday living.

Prine was 73-years-old.

The Connected Press contributed to this tale.

Saddened tonight by the reduction of legendary songwriter John Prine …

— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 8, 2020

The folks singer John Prine has died. His ingenious lyrics, by turns poignant, offended and comedian, manufactured him a beloved of Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson and other individuals. https://t.co/X4u8UiicB8

— NYT Obituaries (@NYTObits) April 8, 2020

From gracing the Opry Home phase for these memorable New Year’s Eve demonstrates to other unique Opry appearances like a single together with the StreelDrivers and Invoice Murray, John Prine has touched our hearts with his new music. We are considering of his loved ones and buddies tonight. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV3nIfT1kc

— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) April 8, 2020

