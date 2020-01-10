State attorney prosecutor Bill Conway receives another $ 2.3 million from the billionaire father, who adds fuel to spit with the established Kim Foxx

Loading...

The father of Cook County, the hopeful father of Bill Conway, kicked another $ 2.35 million in his son’s campaign, making the total Conway father donated more than $ 4.85 million – or more than 88% of the total disorder of the candidate.

The father of the Democratic hopeful is William E. Conway Jr., one of the founders of the private equity firm the Carlyle Group. The senior Conway has a net worth of $ 3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

His son, Bill Conway, challenges Fox County’s established lawyer from Cook County State. Former prosecutor and naval veteran, Bill Conway raised a minimum of $ 5,480,233, including the family money.

Bill Conway’s campaign portrays the candidate as none other than taxpayers.

“In addition to allocating his family’s resources to help bring about the change Cook County needs from our state’s law firm, Bill is proud of the support of individuals and communities in Chicago,” said campaign spokesman Eliza Glezer.

“While Kim Foxx holds on to the money raised for her by indicted alderman Ed Burke – to whom Foxx has given the largest real estate tax settlement of her first 11 months in the office – Bill will owe no one except the people of Cook County, “the statement continues.

Shortly after Foxx took office, her staff made a deal with Burke’s law firm, settling three lawsuits, agreeing that the office of the various local governments that Foxx represented would repay nearly $ 2 million in property taxes that Burke customer AT&T had paid.

Conway launched its newest TV ad earlier this week. Foxx went to the air on Thursday with her first TV ad, focusing on her personal experience growing up in Cabrino Green and distinguishing herself from those living in “ivory” towers, an obvious excavation at Bill Conway.

“It’s a shame some people think a public office is for sale,” said Claudia Tristan, a spokeswoman for Foxx’s campaign. “Worse, they use money from an arms dealer to do that.”

According to a Politico story, Combined Systems International, a company of the Carlyle Group, is tied to the production of tear gas buses that the Egyptian police fired at demonstrators in 2011.

“In reality, passion, experience and an in-depth understanding of the issues facing our communities are needed. For example, Cook County attorney Kim Foxx encouraged voters in 2016 and that’s what she is doing now,” Tristán said. “Our fundraising in the fourth quarter is proof of when you show your investment in people they invest in you.”

Although not the norm, political contributions of several million dollars are not unprecedented in Illinois.

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, the richest man in the state, has given 7-figure donations to a handful of Republicans, including former Government Bruce Rauner, former Comptroller Leslie Munger and state house Republican leader Jim Durkin, as well as failed democratic mayors hopeful Daley bill.

Griffin gave Rauner $ 20 million in a single contribution in 2017, bringing the total that the CEO of Citadel Investments Rauner gave to $ 36,089,295.18.

And democrat J.B. Pritzker shattered a national record for self-financing campaign finance when he spent $ 171.5 million on his personal fortune to bank his successful 2018 governor run.

In addition to Foxx and Bill Conway, Democrats who are candidates for the state prosecutor’s office include former Ald. Bob Fioretti and former prosecutor Donna More. Two Republicans are also active: Pat O’Brien, a former Cook County circuit judge, and Christopher Pfannkuche, who faced Foxx in 2016.