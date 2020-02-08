State calls on more witnesses in trial of iceman accused of 2010 double murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The long-awaited trial of the iceman who committed two murders and four attempted murders at Thanksgiving Day 2010 continued on Friday with testimony from acquaintances of the defendant Michael Keetley and an investigator at the scene of the crime who had worked on the shootout Scene in Ruskin.

Some of the state witnesses testified that in 2010 Keetley was obsessed with finding someone called “Creeper” who he believed had robbed and shot at his ice cream truck less than a year before the January killing spree.

The prosecutor showed the jury a photo less than a month before Keetley’s mass shootout at a Halloween party in a shirt that said “Police K9.”

“He was disguised as a police officer,” said Brianne Gregory, also pictured.

Prosecutors say Keetley was disguised as a law enforcement officer when he showed up at Ocean Mist Court and searched for “Creeper” before opening fire on friends, drinking and playing cards.

“I met him and he asked me if I knew anyone named” Creeper “,” said Gregory, who testified that she met Keetley in the fall of 2010.

“Did he ask you why he was looking for someone named Creeper?” The prosecutor asked.

“Because he thought he was involved in the robbery,” she said.

In the afternoon, the prosecutor interviewed the senior crime scene investigator for the Hillsborough County sheriff, Kamini Patel, who took pictures and collected cartridge cases, which is crucial evidence that the investigators had never found the murder weapon.

The day after the shootout, the prosecutor said Keetley took the dark blue minivan he had driven to the shootout to Henry Boas to help him paint.

“He wanted me to double-tone a van for him,” Boas said during his testimony.

Keetley has always kept his innocence in the almost ten years that he has spent behind bars. He is concerned with life in prison when convicted because the state has stopped his quest to put him on death row in 2019.

Defense attorney Lyann Goudie said in her opening speech on Thursday that this was a case of misidentification that depended on unreliable testimony.

Stay by your side at 8 to continue reporting on the Keetley trial.