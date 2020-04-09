State could acquire rental buildings left behind by crisis, says Martin

Properties that saw rental agreements or short-term rental agreements go “by the wayside” during the coronavirus crisis could be acquired by the state, said Fianna Fáil leader.

Micheál Martin also said that the tourism and hospitality sector will need “specific and targeted” attention to help it recover from the crisis.

Martin updated his senators and MEPs on Wednesday on a pandemic teleconference and is trying to form a government with Fine Gael and others.

He said talks were continuing between the parties to the Civil War, with another meeting expected on Friday on a framework document defining how such a government could work. It is envisaged that smaller parties will then be approached to eventually join them.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have 72 seats between them, eight less than the simple majority of the 80 DT required. Both parties hope that a small party and a few independents will join us to strengthen the figures.

Martin said during the teleconference that such a government would work to lift the country out of the crisis and rebuild the economy. He would also work on a path to single-tier public health care, a state child care program, and greater state involvement in house building, he said.

Martin said that Fianna Fáil was largely inspired by his election manifesto during the talks, but that he “also considered the opportunities presented by Covid-19”.

“In terms of housing, using the opportunities – we have seen how Airbnb and other tenants have been abandoned due to the change. There are [there are] opportunities for the state to enter quickly, acquire housing and also begin to build public and affordable housing on public land, ”he said.

Big decisions

Martin said new government needed because of big decisions that “could end up on the track in aviation and in a whole host of areas, because the economic impact of Covid will now be huge” .

“A lot of people were hoping at first in the first few days for some sort of quick rebound, but I don’t think it will happen to the degree that people could have thought of,” he said.

He said that the economic recovery will require “significant European support” and that this could be done via the European Stability Mechanism or other alternatives to “allow member states to fill the deficits”.

There will be “high deficits for the foreseeable future and also to cope with the unemployment that has arisen as a result of Covid-19,” he said.

Many contributors to the meeting said leaders must engage with all members and advisers as he prepares to enter government with Fine Gael.

Prohibited

A special Fianna Fáil ardfheis is required to ratify any government program, but other arrangements may be necessary since mass gatherings were prohibited during the pandemic.

Senator Paul Daly said at the meeting that “an anti-Fine Gael coalition, for lack of a better word, is gaining traction and momentum on social media in particular.” He said “there doesn’t seem to be anything that comes from the merits of why we will do what we would do”.