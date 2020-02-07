State Department: Citgo 6 was transferred to prison from house arrest

February 6 (UPI) – Six US oil managers detained in Venezuela have been transferred to the country’s notorious Helicoide prison, the State Department said Thursday.

In a briefing with reporters, Venezuela’s Special Representative Elliott Abrams informed the State Department that oil managers known as “Citgo 6” were rounded up on Wednesday by SEBIN, the country’s secret service, and taken to prison in the capital, Caracas.

“We condemn this cruel and unjustifiable act and demand that their long, unjust detention be ended and that they be allowed to leave Venezuela,” said Abrams during the briefing.

The five US Venezuelan dual citizens and a permanent US resident are employees of the Houston-based oil refiner Citgo, which is owned by the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA.

The six men were arrested in November 2017 and charged with corruption, which they deny. After spending more than two years in military intelligence, they were transferred to house arrest in December, according to Share America, which is administered by the State Department.

Abrams said that the men were under house arrest in their own homes, but that they were under constant surveillance and that their homes were most likely bugged.

The news of the summary follows after President Donald Trump honored opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been trying to overthrow Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for over a year, in his speech to the President of the Union on Sunday and then received the National Assembly Chairman State visit on Wednesday.

According to a legal representative of the men, the Citgo 6 were removed without warning or a court order and are in the same cell.

“Lawyers and relatives were not informed, and it was only information that SEBIN officers on duty were given (they were” taken away for medical inspection “, the legal team said in a statement.

Abrams said he would not speculate as to why the resume took place, but said, “The timing is suspicious.”

During her previous detention, Abrams said the State Department had concerns about men’s health because it was not known whether they had access to doctors or medicines and that this was “very serious” about their current situation. He added that on Thursday they “made a number of efforts” to get information about their condition and to obtain their release from prison.

The U.S. has repeatedly pressured Maduro to step down to bring about a democratic transition in the socialist nation since his reelection in 2018 was considered illegal. Guaido, the head of the National Assembly, is the last bastion of democracy in Venezuela, and became interim president in early 2019.

The United States is one of nearly 60 predominantly western democracies that support Guaido’s claim and have repeatedly sanctioned the Maduro regime.

Despite the political and financial pressures, he had the power under control with the support of Russia and Cuba, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday before the arrests, a senior official said he was planning to increase his campaign with maximum pressure on Maduro.

“You will see some effective measures over the next 30 days that are very important and will further cripple the regime.

Abrams warned Russia on Thursday that they may soon learn that his support for Maduro “will no longer be free”.

“In the coming weeks, steps will emerge that demonstrate the seriousness of our intentions in Venezuela,” he said.

Citgo has been contacted for comment.