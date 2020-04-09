State exams can be delayed until late summer or fall

State exams can now take place in late summer or fall, as the government believes it is unlikely that the restrictions on Covid-19 will be lifted in time for the usual start date of June.

Students were asked to continue their studies as senior officials from the Department of Education are considering a range of emergency options due to the coronavirus crisis.

A senior source said it now seemed more likely that the exams would take place in late summer, as the restrictions were unlikely to be lifted in time for the June 3 written exam date.

Another option being considered by the government is predictive marking, but the proposal is raising more and more concerns. “We have no experience of this in Ireland. There are no guidelines, no pilot made, “said a senior source.

Concerns were also expressed about the remedies that would be available to students disappointed with their results since a candidate may know the teacher, or the teacher could be a family friend or even a family member.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said he wants students to have at least two weeks of classes before taking their exams. The national public health emergency team is scheduled to meet on Friday to review the current restrictions in place to combat Covid-19. No major changes are anticipated to the restrictions currently in place.

After the meeting, Mr. McHugh should be able to clarify the state exams.

On Wednesday, a senior official from the Taoiseach department said the government was focusing on organizing the two state exams.

Assistant Secretary General Liz Canavan said, “We know that students and their families need clarity on this and we know you are under a lot of pressure.

“We ask you to continue studying and stay focused. We are working to provide you with answers related to exams as soon as possible. Contingency plans are under consideration and all decisions will be based on public health boards and what is happening compared to current restrictions. “

Meetings

A meeting was held last week between officials from the Department of Education and representatives from the Irish Second Level Students Union (ISSU) and it is understood that further meetings are planned with stakeholders.

A recent online survey of 47,000 Junior and Leaving Cert students by the ISSU revealed that 49% of Leaving Cert students were in favor of canceling the June exams and using their courses to decide of their final grades.

The second preferred option was to take the exams in June while observing social distancing.

While the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last week that the start and junior certificate would go ahead “with a hook or a gun”, this year’s exams have already been affected by the public health crisis.

The oral and practical tests of the two series of exams were canceled by the Minister of Education last month. Students who had to take these tests will be awarded full marks in this part of the exam.

Meanwhile, third-level facilities will not conduct written, oral, or practical assessments in examination centers during the coronavirus emergency.

Universities and colleges have finalized other assessment modalities with options such as online exams, written assignments or rescheduling. Students who are unable to participate in alternative assessments will not be penalized and will have the opportunity to complete their studies later.