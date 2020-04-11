State Farm, Advanced Latest Car Insurers to Return Money to Policyholders – News – The Palm Beach Post

Brett MolinaUSA TODAYState Farm announces refund of up to $ 2 billion in premiums to its policyholders, the latest auto insurance company

State Farm announced it will reimburse up to $ 2 billion in premiums to its policyholders. It is the latest auto insurance company to reimburse customers for the costs of a coronavirus pandemic.

State Farm stated in its statement that its car customers can expect to earn a 25% rebate on their commission 20. March to May 31.

“We insure more cars than anyone, and we see in our claims that people are driving less,” said Michael L. Tipsord, chairman, CEO and CEO of State Farm, in a statement. “This dividend is one way we work to help our clients in this unprecedented situation.”

On Wednesday, Progressive said it will give drivers about a billion dollars because there are fewer claims. According to the company, autopolitical customers can get a 20% loan in April and May.

“We understand how difficult and uncertain people’s lives are at the moment,” progressive president and CEO Tricia Griffith said in a statement. “While car insurance may not be the most urgent topic on everyone’s mind, we know the economy can be.”

These two companies will join other top insurers in the country and reimburse insurance premiums to consumers who drive less frequently because the COVID-19 pandemic keeps them at home. Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, USAA and American Family Insurance all announced plans to refund premiums to individual consumers.

A sense of driving saves Americans money on their car insurance as well as gas prices. The average price of gas across the country is $ 1.88, according to AAA. Just a month ago, the average was $ 2.36.

