State Health Commissioner anticipates reopening of Virginia “will be a two-year affair”

The first phase of reopening the state of Virginia “will be a two-year affair,” state health commissioner Norman Oliver said Friday.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) shared this Friday the “model” for reopening Virginia, called the “Forward Virginia Blueprint,” which describes an approach in the state’s reopening phase – an approach adopted by several states.

“We can’t and won’t increase the restrictions on how to turn on a light switch,” Northam (D) said. “We will do it responsibly and deliberately, and it should be based on data.”

The first phase consists of the reopening of certain businesses considered “non-essential”, which require them to comply with strict security guidelines. It would also continue to encourage face-to-face coverage in public, teleworking, and continued social distancing.

Norman Oliver, state health commissioner, said the first phase could last two years.

According to the Richmond Times:

The duration of this phase is unclear, but State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said he hoped it would be in place until “medical countermissions” such as a treatment or a vaccine were widely exploded.

“I personally think the first phase will be a matter of two years,” Oliver said. “There are a lot of people working on this and I hope they prove me wrong, but I don’t see it in less than two years.”

Still, Virginia’s health department tried to clarify Oliver’s comments. A spokeswoman for the department told WRVA: “Dr. Oliver intended to say that the Commonwealth will probably treat COVID-19 in some way until a vaccine is produced, not that Phase 1 will take two years. “

Northam said the state will use federal guidelines to assess when it can safely enter the first phase of recovery, which requires a 14-day decline in positive cases and hospitalizations, a sustainable supply of personal protective equipment for hospitals. hospital beds and sufficient capacity for intensive care.

“We’re going to get back to work by greatly increasing our tests, and going back to the contacts of the people who put the positive test and isolating those people, not everyone in Virginia,” Northam said. “This is the key to moving forward.”

Frustrated Virginia residents flocked to the state capital on Thursday to demand the reopening of the state.

“Just as the snake tricked Eve into the garden, I think Northam has a lot of deceived Virginians, he does a good job and he has his best interest at heart,” James Delong, one of the protesters in attendance. , he told Breitbart News.

“I don’t think so. I think he’s a tyrant. I think President Trump said it better, you know, when he said ‘Liberalized Virginia.’ Without freedom, we have nothing,” he added.