State jazz artist Gregory Porter honored by the state

SACRAMENTO, California (KGET) – Local jazz artist Gregory Porter was honored Thursday in the state capital.

MP Rudy Salas gave Porter an official resolution recognizing his musical talents and support for charitable activities across the state. MP Vince Fong, Senator Shannon Grove and other state lawmakers attended the event.

“It is a privilege to recognize a local legend like Gregory Porter for his incredible work,” said Salas. “Not only has Mr. Porter made a positive impression on millions of fans, he has participated in charity shows across the state that have helped improve our communities.” I would like to thank Mr. Porter for his contributions to California and for providing inspiration to those in our community. “

Growing up in Bakersfield, Porter was raised by a mother who was a minister. He was inspired by Nat King Cole by listening to his mother’s collection of records. Through these experiences, Porter was able to learn to sing and imitate some of the earliest jazz legends.

Porter became famous in 2010 with his unique brand of jazz, soul and gospel. He has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated six times.

“It was a wonderful experience to receive recognition from the State Assembly,” he said. “I would like to thank MP Salas and his colleagues for presenting me with an honorary resolution that recognizes the positive impact that music can have on strengthening the fabric of our communities and our state as a whole.”

Throughout his career, Porter has participated in various charity performances and has performed at Bakersfield in several charity shows that have benefited organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Agapeland Christian Academy, Amnesty International and House of Ruth.