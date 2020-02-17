[State law enforcement investigate shots fired on I-55 around McKinley Park]

Interstate 55 was shut down near McKinley Park for about a fifty percent hour Sunday evening for an investigation into a taking pictures in which no a person was wounded.

Troopers responded to gunfire about 7: 20 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Ashland Avenue, Illinois State Police mentioned in a assertion.

A male driver and two male passengers have been shot at but not injured, state police claimed.

State law enforcement shut down the expressway from eight: 11 p.m. till eight: 49 p.m. for an investigation.

Any one with information is requested to phone point out law enforcement at 847-294-4400.