State minister says India plans to expand nationwide lockdown to deal with coronavirus

NEW DELHI / DHAKA – Delhi’s state prime minister said on Saturday that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to extend a national lock to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but the government has not confirmed the federal decision this.

The Modi government has just said it is still considering the state’s requests and that they want a two-week extension to the 21-day lockout, which ends Tuesday.

Modi had earlier held a video conference call with several state ministers to decide on the course ahead.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who attended the meeting, said Modi had decided to extend the lockdown.

“The PM has taken (a) right decision to expand (the) lock down. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries since we started locking in early. If we stop now, all the gains will be lost, ”Kejriwal said on Twitter, without giving the time frame.

In a statement later, the federal government said that Modi had emphasized at the meeting that the coming weeks would be critical to determining the impact of measures taken to date to contain the virus.

The government has not said when it will make the final decision on any lock-up deal.

The number of coronavirus infections in India rose to 7,529 on Saturday, with the capital city of New Delhi and Mumbai’s financial hub rapidly emerging as hotspots. There were 242 deaths.

Some states such as the western state of Maharashtra – the worst hit of the virus and home in Mumbai – and West Bengal in the east where Kolkata city is located have extended the lockdown to the end of the month following the Modi meeting.

At least two other states independently extended the lockdown Friday.

Indian officials say widespread virus infections can wreak havoc in a country where millions of people live in slums and the health system has deteriorated.

BROADER CONCERNS

Although many states have returned an increasing lockdown nationwide, concerns have been raised that restrictions have left millions of poor people at work and forced migrant workers from cities to the cities. in the villages.

The government on Saturday said that its fisheries operations and the aquaculture industry would be excluded from lockdown restrictions.

Several migrant workers have been arrested in the western city of Surat after they started a fire and threw stones at protests late Friday night, demanding that they be allowed back to their homes, police said.

“The workers are unemployed because of the lockdown, and they are having a hard time keeping themselves safe,” a police official said.

In neighboring Bangladesh, where troops are deployed nationwide to implement social security measures, the government on Friday extended its nationwide closure by 11 days to April 25. The number of confirmed cases rose to 482, with 30 deaths.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Public Administration said on Saturday that no one would be allowed into their homes since 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., adding that legal action will be taken against those who do not comply with the orders.

The government also ordered all shops except pharmacies to close at 6 p.m.

The official government figures on the spread of coronavirus in South Asia are as follows:

* India has 7,529 confirmed, including 242 deaths

* Pakistan has 4,788 cases, including 71 killed

* Afghanistan has 555 cases, including 18 deaths

* Sri Lanka has 198 cases, including 7 deaths

* Bangladesh has 482 cases, including 30 deaths

* The Maldives has 19 cases and no deaths

* Nepal has nine cases and no deaths

* Bhutan has five cases and no deaths

