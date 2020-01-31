State of emergency declared as huge orroral valley blaze spreads

A large brush fire south of Canberra was brought to an emergency.

The ACT Emergency Service Agency has warned people in the region to leave immediately and not to return if they are not in the region.

It will soon be too dangerous to drive.

A small plane is pictured after being thrown fire-retardant behind houses at the foot of Mount Tennant as the fire front of the Orroral Valley fire creeps through Namadgi National Park. (Getty)

The flame is approaching Apollo Road, Boboyan Road north of the Glendale depot and Top Naas Road south of the intersection with Boboyan Road.

The state of emergency had previously been declared for the ACT.

Hot weather and strong winds fuel the flames and threaten Canberra and the surrounding areas.

“The ACT is now facing the worst bushfire risk since the devastating 2003 fire,” Prime Minister Andrew Barr said today.

“The combination of extreme heat, wind and dry landscape will endanger the southern suburbs of Canberra.

“The orroral fire has now grown to 18,500 hectares, which is 185 square kilometers or almost eight percent of the total land mass in the Australian Capital Territory.”

Predictive maps show that the fire could spread far beyond its current boundaries and send embers even further.

“This fire can become very unpredictable. It can become uncontrollable,” said Barr.

“Given the best advice I have available, I have just decided to make the Australian capital territory alert for the entire territory.

“This is effective now and will continue to be effective as long as Canberra is at risk. A state of emergency is the strongest signal we can send to the ACT community that they and their families need to prepare for it.”

The authorities have warned that the fire could become unpredictable. (Justin Craig)

Canberra faces two consecutive days with 41 degrees and storms and 35 ° C on Sunday on Friday and Saturday.

Evacuations and road closures are possible as the edges of the fire move closer to Canberra.

Emergency services commissioner Georgeina Whelan said that tomorrow will be the most dangerous day with “textbook” fire conditions.

“What are the 10 things that contribute to a really, really dangerous fire? They’re coming up,” she said.

Heat, fire index, topography and fuel pollution of the territory are the main causes of concern.

There is growing concern that the fire could breach the safety lines if ground teams have access to only one percent of the spread due to inaccessible terrain.

“It was unpredictable. It remains a challenge. It is difficult to access. This fire could create its own weather system,” said Ms. Whelan.

“If everything I have just sketched out occurs, there is a chance that this fire will break through the boundary lines.”

Smoke makes it difficult for airplanes to fly over certain areas of the fire floor.

Mr Barr said the statement was made to give Canberrans, especially those south of Tuggeranong, time to prepare for the weekend.

“The state of emergency is the strongest signal we can send to the ACT community that they and their families need to prepare for it,” he said.

“I understand the concern this announcement will raise, especially for those who survived the 2003 bushfires. It is the first time that a state of emergency has been declared since this tragic event.”

Four people died in the 2003 fires and more than 500 houses were destroyed.