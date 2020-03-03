state-of-emergency-declared-in-tennessee.-what-does-that-imply?

Officers have declared a Condition of Unexpected emergency in Tennessee as crews continue an “all-hands response” to a highly effective twister that swept the midstate in the early early morning several hours Tuesday.

The storms killed at the very least 19 folks involving four Tennessee counties: two in Davidson, two in Wilson, a single in Benton and 14 in Putnam.

Gov. Invoice Lee explained there is a “really fantastic possibility” that the toll will raise as recovery endeavours for quite a few who are missing are underway.

Autoplay Show Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Last SlideFollowing Slide

The Tennessee Unexpected emergency Management Agency describes that a governor can declare a Condition of Crisis “to assume direct operational control more than all or any part of the crisis administration features inside the state.”

It constitutes “a major emergency or slight disaster has happened or a condition is deteriorating quickly and community warnings are being issued.”

TEMA is performing with area and point out associates, activating the Tennessee Crisis Administration Prepare and coordinating with the Condition Emergency Functions Middle.

Kelly Fisher can be reached at [email protected], 615-801-3866 or on Twitter at @KellyPFisher.

Browse or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2020/03/03/condition-emergency-declared-tennessee-what-does-signify/4938993002/