State of emergency: Strickland closes restaurants, bars, gyms

Editor’s note: Due to the serious public health implications associated with COVID-19, The Daily Memphian is making our coronavirus coverage accessible to all readers — no subscription needed.

In a move that a Memphis leader hasn’t made since the 1978 police and firefighter strikes, Mayor Jim Strickland Thursday largely shut down the city in response to the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

Strickland declared a state of civil emergency that closes restaurants, bars and gyms as officials try to contain the spread of the virus.

And Strickland said in an afternoon email that he is urging churches and other places of worship to live stream services and not have in-person gatherings.

The order does not include a curfew of any kind.

“For the first time in Memphis, we are now experiencing community transmission of the virus meaning it is no longer only being transmitted from someone who has traveled outside the city,” Strickland wrote in announcing the action. “Now is the time for strict adherence to the Health Department’s social-distancing recommendations.”

The action became effective at midnight Thursday.

Strickland ordered all restaurants closed to dine-in business but allowed them to continue selling and serving to-go food orders.

ITS Fine Restaurant Group social media team members Bella Golightly (left) and Miles Kovarik strategize ideas to help displaced servers on Wednesday, March 18, at Loflin Yard. On Thursday, March 19, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland Strickland ordered all restaurants closed to dine-in business. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

“I want our business owners, service workers, faith leaders, and the citizens of Memphis to know these are not easy decisions, and they have not been made lightly,” Strickland said in the email. “My heart goes out to all that are affected, and our office will do everything within our power to work with you to get the resources you need as quickly as we can get them.”

The action comes days after Strickland issued a declaration of a state of emergency in the city that at the time was meant to unlock access to federal and state aid for the city. The powers of the mayor under the city charter also included the more dramatic moves like those announced Thursday, according to city chief legal adviser Jennifer Sink.

The trigger for using those broader powers was the announcement earlier Thursday that the city had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Public health officials also announced that with the increase in cases they were moving to a strategy of combatting the “community spread” of the virus as opposed to cases linked to travel or contact with those who have recently traveled.

Target Memphis Central customer Aggie Gaddy wears a medical face mask while perusing depleted grocery aisles on Thursday, March 19. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces its cleaning supplies and paper goods daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

“As we have been doing for the past two weeks, the city of Memphis is taking every precaution necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 through policy, declaration and direct action,” Strickland wrote.

While Strickland stressed there is no direct evidence of community spread of the virus, “the rapid increase in cases is suggestive that community transmission may be occurring.”

Earlier in the day, Strickland announced the city is preparing a drive-thru virus testing site at Tiger Lane at the Fairgrounds. The announcement came as tents had already gone up on the site. No date has been set for the opening of the site with logistics of the operation still being developed.

A coronavirus testing tent is setup outside the Midsouth Coliseum at Tiger Lane on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The testing center is not operational, but officials hope to start testing by early next week. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customers form a line as they grab toilet paper on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customer Aggie Gaddy wears a medical face mask while perusing the depleted grocery aisles on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central team member Davunshae Gainer stocked depleted shelves with paper towels on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Target Memphis Central customers wait outside the store before it opens on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their cleaning supplies and paper good daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Es’ynce Woodruff, 9, (left) points to rolls of paper towels while shopping with Paris Hall (right) at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, the store replaces their paper good supplies daily and by the afternoon they are gone. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shanetha Russell wipes down refrigerator doors with cleaning wipes at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Customers shop the empty paper goods aisle at the Target Memphis Central Store on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

ITS Fine Restaurant Group social media team members Bella Golightly (left) and Miles Kovarik (right) strategize ideas to help displaced servers on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Loflin Yard. Earlier that day, the local restaurant group announced the closure of several properties and employee layoffs due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Golightly, Kovarik and others in the group are looking for creative ways to help laid-off employees earn income during these trying times. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shoppers line up outside the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway as management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding inside the store. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Costco employee Jodie Bowden disinfects grocery cart handles for customers as the enter the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway where management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A list of out-of-stock items greets shoppers lined up outside the busy Costco on Germantown Parkway as management attempts to comply with federal social distancing guidelines by allowing 10-20 customers into the store periodically, a policy designed to control checkout lines and crowding inside the store. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Deltha Earnest boxes up shrink-wrapped packages as food prep workers at the SCS Nutrition Services center sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Claudia Diggs (right), Stanley Cooke and Jennifer Dennis join a line of food prep workers at the SCS Nutrition Services center to sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Food prep workers at SCS Nutrition Services sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Cadarius Hart joins a line of food prep workers at SCS Nutrition Services to sort meals slated for delivery to a local community center on March 18, 2020. The SCS Nutrition Services Center will be ramping up production next week as the school district makes plans to distribute meals from some 60 sites that students on the school lunch program will be able to take home. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter (right) sits in an empty Shelby County Commission chamber with David Sweat, Chief of Epidemiology for the Shelby County Health Department, while awaiting her briefing with the County Commission on March 18, 2020. (Greg Campbell/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Kendrica Wright and Lee Williams sit on an empty Beale Street on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Miss Polly’s waiter Eli Wheeler scans his cell phone during an unusually slow St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Harmonica player Michael Blumenthal performs in front of the empty Kings Palace Cafe on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Artists Carl Brown (left) and Ernest Lawson (right) pack up their supplies around 7:30 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Area restaurants and bars are experiencing a smaller number of customers due to the outbreak of coronavirus. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Tourists celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Beale Street on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, walk by the Blues City Cafe & Band Box billboard stating they temporarily will not have live music. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Buddy Nemenz sings to a small crowd gathered at Silky O’Sullivan’s on St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a smaller-than-normal number of tourists and locals attend the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Tuesday, March 17, 2020 on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Musician Jamie Kenton strums his guitar on a vacant Beale Street on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a smaller number of tourists and locals attend the St. Patrick’s Day festivities Tuesday, March 17, 2020, on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

And the band plays on … Larkin Bryant (left) and Jim Turpin turn out traditional Irish tunes at Celtic Crossing on St. Patrick’s Day March 17, 2020, as pub-goers try to balance everyday life with social distancing in wake on the coronavirus pandemic. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Margaret Walker sanitizes the wheelchair of her father, 80-year-old Henry Lantrip, while picking him outside of The Glenmary at Evergreen for a doctor’s appointment on March 17, 2020. In the light of the coronavirus outbreak, visitors are not permitted inside the assisted living facility. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Alem Worku signals down the line as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Ellen Barnes boxes up cans of fruit as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Ariel Wade assembles boxes as volunteers gather in groups of 10 to work an assembly line on March 17, 2020, at the Midsouth Food Bank warehouse putting together 14-day food kids for needy families in Memphis. The Food Bank is trying to assemble 50,000 kits consisting of 25 pounds of canned, vegetables, canned fruit, peanut butter, oatmeal and rice to feed families that may be forced into isolation by COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

ServiceMaster employee Nick Eddy disinfects his cubical with bleach wipes at the ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis on March 17, 2020, as many corporations shift to working remotely and others ramp up their cleaning regimen due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

ServiceMaster day porter Adrian Curry cleans and disinfects the cafeteria at the ServiceMaster headquarters in Downtown Memphis on March 17, 2020, as many corporations shift to working remotely and others ramp up their cleaning regimen due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A smattering of tourists and spring breakers visit Beale Street on March 13, 2020, before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began urging a nationwide halt to gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A mobile mammogram bus retrofitted to test patients for COVID-19 sits outside of Baptist Memorial Hospital on March 13, 2020. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Janitorial contractor Angela Jones wipes down phones and handrails in the deserted baggage claim area at Memphis International Airport on March 13, 2020. In addition to adding more cleaning staff to clean and disinfect, the airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A weary Dan Aaby waits for a flight home to Roscoe, Illinois, at Memphis International Airport on March, 13, 2020. The airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants due to COVID-19 because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

The Memphis International Airport has temporarily closed the C terminal checkpoint as well as Maggie O’Shea’s and Moe’s Southwestern Grill restaurants because passenger numbers have fallen significantly below projections during an expected spring break peak time due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Deeanna Beene shops for paper goods during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Beene says her doctor suggested she wear a mask because she might be at an elevated risk due to her age and diabetes. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shoppers look for cleaning supplies during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Manager Taylor James compared the recent volume to a prolonged snow storm with shoppers expecting to eat from home for awhile. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Crystal Dannell picks up a few snacks during a busy day at the CashSaver in Midtown Memphis on March, 12, 2020, where there were some shortages on cleaning wipes and disinfectant as customers fearful of COVID-19 try to stock up. Dannell has been visiting her brother, who suffers from leukemia, at the hospital and was asked to take extra precautions while out. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A man leaves the Memphis VA Medical Center wearing a mask on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital is using tents to pre-screen anyone who enters the facility. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

A man leaves the Memphis VA Medical Center wearing a mask on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital is using tents to pre-screen ayone who enters the facility. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, shoots photos for spring breakers Devina Lias (right) an Cherish Bridges in front of the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, jokes with spring breakers Devina Lias (left) and Cherish Bridges in front of the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Terrance Miller, a member of the Blue Suede Brigade, passes by the “I am a man” mural on South Main while walking his route near the National Civil Rights Museum on March 13, 2020. Miller is looking at a serious loss of income from his side gig with FedExForum security as sporting events and concerts get cancelled due to COVID-19. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Students and parents from Tara Oaks Elementary Schiol board the Island Queen at Beale Street Landing for a short field trip tour of the Mississippi on March 12, 2020. All six suburban school districts have announced they are not planning to close early or for additional days in response to COVID-19 fears despite the Shelby County Schools’ decision to close. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

A Westside Elementary student walks past the front of his school after getting out of class on March 12, 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Westside Elementary School parent Jacquetta Surney (center) crosses the street after picking her children Dominic McCoy, Damarrhi McCoy and Meilani Surney from school on March, 12 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Central High School students listen to music as they wait for their afternoon ride on the steps at Central on March 12, 2020. Shelby County Schools announced they are closing schools, starting March 13 and resuming March 30 “due to national developments and rapidly changing conditions regarding the spread of COVID-19,” said Shelby County Schools Superintendent Joris Ray. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter gives an update about the coronavirus on March 11, 2020, at the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security office. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian)

Concerned about catching “A cold or coronavirus, or just getting sick,” Ernest Trice dons a mask in a crowd of Bloomberg supporters at Minglewood Hall as Democratic presidential contender Michael Bloomberg delivers his stump speech during a campaign stop in Memphis on Feb. 28, 2020. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian)

While many local restaurants have closed their doors over the past week due to dwindling businesses as people follow advice to shelter in place, self-isolate and keep public gatherings to 10 or fewer people, others had decided to stay open with social distancing practices in place.

That changed with Strickland’s announcement.

“I am sorry to say that we just got word from Mayor Strickland’s office that he will mandate the shut-down of restaurants,” a letter from the Memphis Restaurant Association said Thursday afternoon. “This pertains to dine-in only. You will still be able to operate takeout, to-go, drive-thru, curbside and delivery options.”

Karen Carrier was disappointed after having just put together plans a few days to keep the Beauty Shop going.

“It just made my stomach drop,” she said. “I’ve got to figure it out again. I had this thing in place and now this comes.”

Carrier already had a take-out, curbside and delivery plan in place, which put her a step ahead in the game.

“We’ll keep on with delivery, and I’ll start making up ‘mocktails’ and things too. We’ll come up with a new plan,” she said.

DJ Naylor kept Celtic Crossing open and held a subdued St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Irish pub. He’d planned to stay open, but decided Thursday that closing was inevitable. His doors shut at 10 p.m. Thursday.

“We’ll try some delivery and take-out. I don’t know if we’ll get any business, but we’ll try it. It gives you a bit of purpose,” he said.

Erling Jensen planned to keep Erling’s open through Friday night, when he had 22 people with reservations at his upscale East Memphis restaurant. Instead, he closed Thursday night.

“We have two tables tonight and some people coming in the bar, I think,” he said Thursday.

He’s also set up for delivery and takeout and will give his employees the option of helping with that or taking unemployment.

Flight, Southern Social, Porch and Parlor, and Coastal Fish Company (the last two opened in the past couple of months) were all still open and on Wednesday co-owner Russ Graham said they would remain so – until the mayor shut them down.

“Well, we’re closing now,” he said after receiving the email. “We’ll have take-out and delivery. This is an hour-by-hour thing. No one knows how it’s going to turn out.”

Acre, in East Memphis, was also still running, though owner Wally Joe had decided to shut down after Thursday, a decision he made after lunch.

“We only had two people here for lunch and just eight for dinner (Wednesday) night,” he said.

Unlike many restaurants, Acre will not offer takeout and delivery. Neither will McEwen’s, which also had remained open through Thursday night.

“We are out. Out!,” co-owner Bert Smythe said. “We’re open (Thursday night), and I’m doing delivery (Friday) for a friend, then we’re done. We’re not doing takeout and delivery. We are in suspended animation.”

Ryan Trimm, who planned to keep Sweet Grass going a bit longer, is looking for the silver lining.

“It breaks my heart, but to be honest, it might be the best thing to get everyone inside for a couple of weeks and maybe ride this thing out,” he said. “We don’t know for sure what’s going to happen, of course, and not everyone agrees with me. But it might be for the best.”

And Carrier thinks takeout and delivery will significantly help keep business going.

“I think within a week, takeout or delivery will take off. People are going to get sick of cooking,” she said.

The City of Memphis and the Downtown Memphis Commission (DMC) have agreed to bag meters throughout Downtown to serve as temporary parking for curbside pickup and takeout from restaurants.

DMC board chair and Majestic Grille owner Deni Reilly described the “Accessible Curbside Pick Up” plan as “a lifeline” for Downtown restaurants.

Starting Tuesday, March 17, City Engineering and the DMC bagged 50 meters and identified an additional 15 spaces in multi-space zones Downtown as temporary spaces for pickup and takeout orders from restaurants.

The state of emergency with mandatory closings of businesses comes 100 years and two months after Mayor Rowlett Paine ordered the city’s movie theaters, schools and live theaters to close and barred any public gatherings in response to an influenza outbreak that followed the 1918-1919 Spanish flu pandemic.

Paine, at the urging of business leaders, also required all office buildings to close at 5 p.m. each day and department stores to close at 4:30 p.m. each afternoon. Like Strickland, Paine also asked that pastors cancel church services and programs. It’s not known if the closings were part of a formal declaration of emergency.

The declaration is a rare use of powers to close businesses and limit the movement of citizens that is different than disaster declarations that usually follow incidents like tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding.

The state of emergency declaration was last used in 1978 during strikes by Memphis police and firefighters. The city, under Mayor Wyeth Chandler, imposed a curfew during the strike enforced by National Guard troops. The curfew was more rigidly enforced after a citywide blackout that August during the strikes that saw some sporadic looting.

There was also a state of emergency in the fall of 1971 following the beating death of Elton Hayes, an Orange Mound teenager killed at the end of a car chase by a group of Memphis Police officers and Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies. Violence includes several fires and looting broke out following the teenager’s funeral.

National Guard troops patrolled the streets of the city following the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in a state of emergency declared by then-Mayor Henry Loeb. Like the 1971 state of emergency, the 1968 action included a curfew that was rigidly enforced and banned the sale of alcohol as well as gasoline in containers.