State of the competition at the all-star break

ST. LOUIS – Puck and player tracking on the NHL was announced as an official venture during last year’s All-Star Game in San Jose, and in this year’s event in St. Louis, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced the following steps.

All 16 arenas of this season’s postseason teams have puck and player technology available, while all arenas are ready for the regular season at the start of the 2021 season.

“There will be more data available than ever before,” Bettman said. “I believe the players will generate around 200 data points per second and the puck will generate 2,000 data points per second, so if you get started in the game, tell stories, if you’re a fan that interests you, you’ll get more things done than ever before and even conceivable. “

Bettman also hit the stalemate with the Players’ Association regarding participation in the Olympics, where he seemed unwilling to give in to the issue.

“I know the Players’ Association still has a strong preference to go,” Bettman said. “I know that the IIHF is still focused on contacting us and I think he wants to have a meeting at some point in the near future. From our point of view, we believe and our experience of both going to five Olympics and not going to Pyeongchang tells us that going is extremely disruptive for the season. I am not taking you through the litany of reasons why, you have all heard me say. I know it maintains itself as a priority for the Players’ Association, but we found it very comfortable not to go to Korea. “

There seems to be no clear deadline for when that official decision will be made, but Bettman seems to be at peace with not going to the Winter Olympics next time, Beijing in 2022, whatever happens.

Bettman did not have a recent update on the status of the CBA nor the team name for the new club in Seattle.

Pastrnak is participating in a new competition

David Pastrnak last season took the accuracy game in San Jose during his first All-Star Game, but this year he did not defend his crown. Instead, the B winger was part of the competition’s first attempt at the Shooting Stars event.

The competition involved players shooting at the ice from the stands and trying to hit targets that were related to a Top Golf game.

Other players who participated in the inaugural event include Maple Leafs Mitch Marner, Senators ahead Brady Tkachukand Stars ahead Tyler Seguin.

Pastrnak was also part of the goalie skill competition, the Save Streak, where each attacker fought against the eight goalkeepers of the four teams.

Bergeron, Chara gets an honorary division

When the NHL announced their ten-year team on Friday, a few Bruins skaters deserved a mention.

Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and alternative captain Patrice Bergeron were named in the tenth competition team that was the entire decade.

The second team included Penguins ahead Evgeni Malkin, Forward lightning Steven Stamkos, Sharks defender Erik Karlssonand Rangers keeper Henrik Lundqvist.