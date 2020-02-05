State of the Union 2020: at least 10 House Democrats say they will skip Trump’s address

WASHINGTON – At least 10 House Democrats pledged to ignore Tuesday night’s State of the Union speech Tuesday afternoon, according to an ABC News count. The list of those who will not participate includes:

Representative Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Representative Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

Representative Ayanna Pressley (Mass. D)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Representative Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Representative Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)

Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Representative Al Green (D-Texas)

Representative Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

SEE ALSO: How to watch the State of the Union 2020 live

Many of those who said they would skip the address went on Twitter to explain their decision:

After long deliberations, I decided not to use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s illegal conduct and his subversion of the Constitution.

None of this is normal and I will not legitimize it.

Therefore, I will not attend the state of the Union.

– Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

I’m going to #BoycottSOTU, but the crowd will be filled with people most affected by Trump’s policies and McConnell’s shameful inaction. I gave my ticket to Michelle Freedman, a tireless advocate of lower Rx prices. His experience is why we are fighting to improve #StateOfHealthCare

– Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2020

To think that I would attend #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that would in no way be consistent with my fight and my fight against this dishonorable president. I will certainly not be there!

– Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 4, 2020

I am not interested in hearing this lie of the deposed president. Therefore, I will not be attending # SOTU2020 this evening.

– Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 4, 2020

Because of a deposed, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt and shameless president – who is still engaged in cover-up, the state of the House, the state of the Senate and #StateOfTheUnion are divided.

I will NOT attend # SOTU2020.

– Member of Congress Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 4, 2020

I will not be attending #SOTU this evening. I can’t bear all the lies. . @ repjohnlewis said 3 years ago @realDonaldTrump is not a legitimate president – and John has been proven time and time again. Trump was elected with foreign aid and now he has sought foreign aid for 2020.

– Representative Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 4, 2020

The State of the Union is suffering because of the occupier of the White House, who constantly shows contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress and contempt for our constitution. I cannot in all conscience attend the simulation for tonight #SOTU → https://t.co/DTwG3Y7dK3 pic.twitter.com/Hres8eAFkK

– MP Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 4, 2020

On the verge of his acquittal in the Senate, President Donald Trump will show “relentless optimism” during his third State of the Union speech, a speech designed to pivot from his indictment to his desire for re-election . Trump speaks of a position of strength, with almost complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: “The great American return”.

It will be a different experience for the Democrats, who almost all voted to remove Trump from the House. When Trump signals unity of the GOP before the 2020 election, the Democrats and their difficult nomination will be exposed after a long night of uncertainty in Iowa’s kickoff caucuses – an “unmitigated disaster,” as Trump tweeted Tuesday.

The contrast with Trump’s State of the Union speech last year will be striking. Then the Democrats triumphed just days after taking control of the House. President Nancy Pelosi forced Trump to reopen the government. His mocking applause, face to face with him, made fun of the President of the United States before the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.