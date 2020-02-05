State of the Union 2020 Audit: President Donald Trump’s Speech

WASHINGTON – The Associated Press checks comments on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. A look at some of the claims we have examined:

OIL AND GAS

TRUMP, in prepared remarks: “Thanks to our bold campaign to cut regulations, the United States has by far become the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas.”

FACTS: Trump takes credit for a boom in U.S. oil and gas production that started under President Barack Obama. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says the United States is the world’s largest producer of natural gas since 2009, the largest producer of petroleum hydrocarbons since 2013 and the largest producer of crude oil since 2018.

This is due to a U.S. shale boom that has increased production since 2011, not deregulation or any other new effort by the Trump administration.

HEALTH CARE

TRUMP, in prepared remarks: “We will always protect patients with preexisting illnesses.”

FACTS: It is a promise, not a guarantee.

Trump administration supports court action by conservative-led states that would overturn the entire Affordable Care Act, including its guarantees that people cannot be denied or charged more for health insurance due to preexisting medical problems.

Trump and the Republicans in Congress have vowed to protect people with pre-existing conditions, but have not specified how they will do it.

Estimates of the number of people who could potentially be affected if “Obamacare” protections for pre-existing conditions are removed range from around 54 million working-age adults, in a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation a year last, to 133 million people in 2017. government study that also included children.

